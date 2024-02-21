Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Sparta Prague and Galatasaray return to action in the Europa League when they square off in the second leg of their knockout stage clash on Thursday.

The Turkish powerhouse prevailed in a five-goal thriller when the sides met in last week’s reverse leg and will travel to the Generali Arena looking to pick up where they left off.

Sparta Prague returned to winning ways on Sunday when they scraped out a 2-1 victory over Slovan Liberec in the Czech Republic 1. Liga on Sunday.

Prior to that, Brian Priske’s men saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end when they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat against Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage clash.

Sparta Prague will be backing themselves to turn the tie on its head this Thursday as they return home, where they are currently on a run of eight straight victories, stretching back to a goalless draw with Rangers on October 26.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray turned in another performance of the highest quality as they picked up a routine 3-0 victory over Ankaragucu on Sunday.

Okan Buruk‘s side have now won 10 consecutive matches across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-1 draw with Sivasspor at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadyumu on January 11.

This fine run of results has propelled Galatasaray to the top of the Turkish Super Lig standings, two points above second-placed Fenerbahce.

Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Sparta Prague and Galatasaray, with the Turkish outfit claiming two wins in their three previous three encounters.

Sparta Prague have picked up one win in that time, which came in October 1997 when they beat Buruk‘s men 3-0 in the Champions League group stages.

The Czech outfit have won all but one of their last 14 matches across all competitions, last week’s loss to Galatasaray being the exception.

Galatasaray have won their last 10 games and are unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches across all competitions, claiming

Sparta Prague are unbeaten in their last 14 home matches across all competitions, claiming 14 wins and one draw since a penalty-shootout loss against Copenhagen last August.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last five away matches, picking up three wins and two draws since a 1-0 defeat at Copenhagen on December 12.

Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray Prediction

While Galatasaray have been in excellent form in recent weeks, they will need to show their mettle against a Sparta Prague side who have made their home turf a fortress this season. However, the visitors boast the firepower needed to get this one over the line and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-2 Galatasaray

Sparta Prague vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Galatasaray’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the visitors’ last five outings)