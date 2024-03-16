Sparta Prague vs Hradec Kralove Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Sparta Prague will welcome Hradec Kralove to epet Arena for a Czech Republic Fortuna Liga matchday 25 clash on Sunday (March 17th).

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their harrowing 6-1 defeat away to Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai all scored a goal each while Cody Gakpo scored a brace to help the Reds advance with an 11-2 aggregate win.

Sparta Prague will turn their focus back domestically where their last league game came in a 4-0 defeat away to Viktoria Plzen.

Kralove, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Pardubice. Filip Cihak and Daniel Vasulin scored second-half goals to inspire the win.

The victory took them to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 27 points from 24 games. Sparta Prague still remain at the summit with 60 points to show for their efforts in 24 games.

Sparta Prague vs Hradec Kralove Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 35th meeting between the two sides. Sparta Prague have 29 wins to their name, Hradec have been victorious on six occasions while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Sparta Prague claimed a 3-1 away win.

Sparta Prague have won 12 of the last 13 head-to-head games.

Hradec's last four league games have produced less than three goals.

Thirteen of Sparta Prague's last 14 games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Sparta Prague have the best home record in the league with 34 points garnered from 12 games in front of their fans.

Sparta Prague vs Hradec Kralove Prediction

Sparta Prague have suffered harrowing defeats in their last three games, conceding 15 goals and scoring just three. A two-game winless run in the league has seen their lead at the summit cut to just one point and they have no margin for error in their title race with city rivals Slavia.

Hradec have been in fine form since the resumption of the league and are on a five-game unbeaten run for the first time this season.

We are, however, backing Sparta Prague to bounce back and claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 3-0 Hradec Kralove

Sparta Prague vs Hradec Kralove Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Tip 4 - Sparta Prague to win both halves