Sparta Prague vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Sparta Prague will invite Inter Milan to Stadion Letná in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Inter have four wins in six games and Sparta have lost four while recording one win.

The hosts will play their first competitive match of the year. They were last in action in the Champions League against Feyenoord and fell to a 4-2 away loss. They conceded thrice in the first 30 minutes of the match and Albion Rrahmani scored a consolation goal before the break.

The visitors have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last nine games across all competitions. They hosted Empoli in Serie A on Sunday and registered a 3-1 home win. After a goalless first half, Lautaro Martínez, Denzel Dumfries, and Marcus Thuram scored goals after the break.

Trending

The hosts are winless in the Champions League since a 3-0 home win over Salzburg in their campaign opener. Inter suffered their first loss of the campaign last time around as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Bayer Leverkusen. They conceded for the first time in the competition in that match.

Sparta Prague vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with four wins apiece.

They last met in the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League group stage, with both teams recording home wins.

Sparta Prague have lost their last two home games in the Champions League, conceding eight goals.

Inter Milan have won eight of their last nine away games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets.

Both teams have scored seven goals in six games in the Champions League this season. Inter have conceded just one goal while Sparta have shipped in 18 goals.

Sparta Prague vs Inter Milan Prediction

Iron Sparta have registered three wins in their last 10 games, with all wins being registered at home. They have suffered four consecutive defeats in the Champions League, conceding 17 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one of their five home games in this fixture.

Angelo Preciado is a long-term absentee while Lukáš Haraslín is also expected to miss this match with a hamstring issue. Elias Cobbaut was injured against Feyenoord and is unlikely to start here.

The Nerazzurri have won seven of their last nine games across all competitions while keeping six clean sheets. They have suffered just one loss in their travels this season and have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 away games.

Yann Bisseck, Raffaele Di Gennaro, and Hakan Calhanoglu are confirmed absentees for the visitors while Joaquín Correa faces a late fitness test.

Inter have an impressive recent away record and, considering their defensive form in the Champions League, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 0-2 Inter Milan

Sparta Prague vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback