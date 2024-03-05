Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

Sparta Prague will entertain Liverpool at the Stadion Letná in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The hosts eliminated Galatasaray in the knockout round playoffs last month to book their place in the round of 16. After suffering a 3-2 away loss in the first leg, they produced a fighting performance in the second leg at home, registering a 4-1 win.

Ángelo Preciado opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and Abdülkerim Bardakcı equalized for Galatasaray in the 16th minute. Indrit Tuci, Lukáš Haraslín, and Jan Kuchta added goals late in the second half to complete Sparta's comeback.

They were held to a goalless draw by local rivals Slavia Prague in the Czech First League on Sunday, failing to score for the first time since October.

The visitors finished atop the Group E table and qualified for the knockout round directly. They travel to Prague on a six-game winning run across all competitions and registered a 1-0 away win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. Darwin Núñez scored the winner in the dying seconds of the game.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths just twice, with these meetings coming in the round of 32 of the Europa League 2010-11 campaign. Liverpool progressed to the next round with a 1-0 win on aggregate, recording a home win after the away leg had ended in a goalless draw.

Sparta Prague have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in all competitions this season. They have won seven of their last eight games on home turf, keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors suffered defeats in their last two away games in the Europa League group stage. They have just one win in their last eight away games in the competition, with four games ending in draws.

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Prediction

Železná Sparta are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, scoring 12 goals while conceding five times, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, recording 15 wins in 18 games, and are strong favorites.

Nonetheless, they have just one win in their 16 meetings against English teams in European competitions, which is cause for concern. They will play for the third time in eight days, so fatigue will be a factor. Victor Olatunji was on the bench in the goalless draw against rivals Slavia Prague and might get the nod to start.

The Reds are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets on the trot. They have suffered just one loss in their away games in 2024, recording three wins on the trot, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they are winless in their last 11 away games in the knockout stage of European competitions.

Jürgen Klopp has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Prague, and Mohamed Salah is also unlikely to be risked here. Darwin Nunez is expected to lead the lineup again.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their busy schedules, they are expected to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-1 Liverpool

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Jan Kuchta to score or assist any time - Yes.