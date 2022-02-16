Sparta Prague vs Partizan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Sparta Prague entertain Partizan in their knockout round playoffs fixture of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday at Generali Arena.

The hosts finished third in Europa League Group A behind Olympique Lyon and Rangers. Partizan finished second in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group B behind Gent.

Sparta are unbeaten across all competitions since their 2-0 defeat in the final game of the Europa League group stage against Rangers. The visiting side also last faced defeat in European competitions. They suffered a 1-0 loss at Flora in November in their Conference League fixture.

Sparta Prague vs Partizan Head-to-Head

This will be just the third meeting between the two sides across all competitions. They last met in the 1965-66 edition of the erstwhile European Cup, with both sides recording a win in their home legs in the quarter-final fixtures.

Sparta Prague form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Sparta Prague vs Partizan Team News

Sparta Prague

Milan Heca did not feature in the previous game after a solid outing in the Czech Cup, so his involvement remains doubtful. Adam Gabriel is also expected to miss the game on account of an undisclosed injury.

Florin Nita has fallen out of favor at the club and it is unlikely he will be called up to the starting XI. Lukas Julis is also a doubt for this game. Casper Höjer has returned from a lengthy injury spell but faces a late fitness test before the game.

Tomáš Wiesner will serve a one-game suspension in this game on account of the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Lukas Julis, Adam Gabriel

Doubtful: Casper Hojer, Milan Heca, Florin Nita

Suspended: Tomáš Wiesner

Partizan

The visiting side do not have any reported injuries or suspension concerns for their trip to Belgrade.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague vs Partizan Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dominik Holec (GK); Filip Panak, David Hancko, Ondřej Čelůstka; Filip Souček, David Pavelka, Borek Dockal, Lukas Haraslin; Ladislav Krejci, Martin Minchev, Adam Hlozek

Partizan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandar Popovic (GK); Aleksandar Miljkovic, Nemanja Miletic, Igor Vujacic, Marko Zivkovic; Milos Jojic, Sasa Zdjelar; Queensy Menig, Bibras Natcho, Lazar Markovic; Ricardo Gomes

Sparta Prague vs Partizan Prediction

Both sides are unbeaten in their games across all competitions in 2022. Given the form of both sides, the game is expected to be a closely contested one. On paper, the visiting side seems to have the advantage but the hosts are no pushovers. A low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-1 Partizan

Edited by Peter P