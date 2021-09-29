Sparta Prague vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Sparta Prague welcome Rangers to the Generali Arena in Group A of the Europa League on Thursday.

Both teams failed to pick up wins in their group openers and will head into the game looking to get their campaign up and running.

Sparta Prague made it two wins from two games last Saturday when they beat Fastav Zlin 5-2 away from home in the Czech Republic top-flight.

Prior to that, Pavel Vrba’s men claimed a 3-0 victory over SK Lisen in the cup to end their three-game winless run.

Sparta Prague played out an uneventful goalless draw against Danish side Brondby in their Europa League Group A opener two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Rangers suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Olympique Lyon in their group opener.

However, they head into Thursday’s game off the back of successive victories over Livingston and Dundee FC in the Scottish Cup and Scottish Premiership respectively.

Steven Gerrard will now hope his side can build on their recent string of fine performances and pick up their first group victory.

Sparta Prague vs Rangers Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will be aiming to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Sparta Prague Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Sparta Prague vs Rangers Team News

Sparta Prague

Borek Dockal, Lukas Julis, Adam Karabec, Dominik Holec, Ladislav Krejci, Casper Hojer, Matej Polidar and Matej Pulkrab have all been sidelined through injury and will miss the game.

Injured: Borek Dockal, Lukas Julis, Adam Karabec, Dominik Holec, Ladislav Krejci, Casper Hojer, Matej Polidar, Matej Pulkrab

Suspended: None

Rangers

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander and Ryan Kent, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Ryan Jack, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague vs Rangers Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Florin Niță; Filip Panák, Ondřej Čelůstka, Dávid Hancko, Tomáš Wiesner; David Pavelka, Michal Sáček; Jakub Pešek, Adam Hložek, Lukáš Haraslín; Václav Drchal

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey; Glen Kamara, John Lundstram, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi; Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Sparta Prague vs Rangers Prediction

Also Read

Both sides head into the game without defeat in each of their last four and three games respectively and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling to claim their first win of the tournament. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-1 Rangers

Edited by Shardul Sant