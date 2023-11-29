Sparta Prague vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Sparta Prague and Real Betis return to action in Group C of the Europa League when they lock horns at Generali Arena on Thursday.

The Spanish outfit head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions and will look to keep the momentum.

Sparta Prague maintained their two-point lead at the top of the Czech Republic top-flight table as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Zlin last Sunday.

While Brian Priske’s men have won their last three league matches, they now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off the campaign with a 3-2 victory over Aris Limassol on September 21 before failing to win their subsequent three matches.

With four points from a possible 12, Sparta Prague are currently third in Group C, just one point above rock-bottom Aris Limassol.

Real Betis, on the other hand, returned to winning ways at the weekend when they scraped a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas in the La Liga.

This came after a 1-1 draw against Sevilla on November 12 which saw their five-match winning streak come to an end.

Real Betis now return to action in the Europa League, where they have picked up nine points from four matches and sit at the top of Group C, two points above second-placed Rangers.

Sparta Prague vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Sparta Prague and Real Betis, with the Spanish side claiming a 2-1 victory in their first encounter back in October.

Sparta Prague have won four of their last five matches, with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rangers on November 9 being the exception.

While Real Betis are on a 13-game unbeaten run, they have won just three of their 10 away matches across all competitions this season.

Sparta Prague are currently on a run of nine consecutive home games without defeat, claiming eight wins and one draw since August’s 3-2 loss against Copenhagen.

Sparta Prague vs Real Betis Prediction

While Real Betis are currently firing on all cylinders, they will need to show their mettle against a Sparta Prague side whose home turf has been a fortress this season. That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a point apiece at Generali Arena.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-1 Real Betis

Sparta Prague vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Real Betis (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last nine matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Sparta Prague’s last five games)