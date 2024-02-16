Sparta Prague vs Slovan Liberec Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Sparta Prague will trade tackles with Slovan Liberec in a Czech Fortuna Liga matchday 21 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Galatasaray in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. Kerem Demirbay, Dries Mertens and Mauro Icardi scored for the Turkish outfit while Angelo Preciado and Jan Kuchta scored for the visitors.

They will turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game came in a 3-0 away victory over Karvina.

Liberec, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Sigma Olomouc. Nicolas Penner and Filip Horsky scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

The victory took them to seventh spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 20 games. Sparta Prague still lead the way at the summit with 53 points to their name.

Sparta Prague vs Slovan Liberec Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 69th meeting between the two sides. Sparta Prague have 38 wins to their name, Liberec were victorious on 18 occasions while 12 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Sparta Prague claimed a 2-0 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Liberec's last nine games in all competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Sparta Prague have a 100% record at home this season with 30 points garnered from 10 games in front of their fans.

Sparta Prague are on a seven-game winning streak in the league.

Sparta Prague vs Slovan Liberec Prediction

Sparta Prague's continental quest hit a snag in Istanbul in midweek and they will want to put that behind them here. They have been immaculate in their title defense, particularly at home where they have won all 10 games, scoring 30 goals and conceding just five.

Liberec are the underdogs here and leaving with even a point would represent a major surprise.

We are backing Brian Priske's side to cruise to a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 3-0 Slovan Liberec

Sparta Prague vs Slovan Liberec Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Sparta Prague/Sparta Prague