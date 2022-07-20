Sparta Prague vs Vikings FK Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Sparta Prague and Vikings FK will get their UEFA Europa Conference League qualification campaign underway when they lock horns at the Letna Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors are on a run of consecutive wins in the Norwegian Eliteserien and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Sparta failed to return to winning ways, as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Paksi last Wednesday.

Before that, they picked up three consecutive friendly wins before suffering a 1-0 loss against Wolfsberger on July 9. Sparta head into Thursday on a run of three defeats in their last four competitive games, including a 3-1 loss against Slovacko in the Czech Republic Cup final on May 18.

Meanwhile, Vikings made it two wins from two in the Norwegian Eliteserien after seeing off Kristiansund BK 2-1 on home turf.

That followed an impressive 1-0 win over second-placed Lillestrom on July 10, which saw their six-game winless run in the league come to an end. Vikings are unbeaten in four of their last five games across competitions, claiming one draw and three wins.

Sparta Prague vs Vikings FK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Sparta and Vikings, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note and place one foot in the second round of the qualifiers.

Sparta head into Thursday winless in two games after failing to win their last two pre-season friendlies.

The Czech outfit have also lost three of their last four competitive games, with a 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague in May being the exception.

Vikings are unbeaten in three games, claiming two wins and a draw since a 4-2 loss against Haugesund on June 25.

However, they have managed just two wins in six away games across competitions, picking up one draw and three losses.

Sparta Prague vs Vikings FK Prediction

Riding a two-game winning run in the league, Vikings will head into Thursday’s contest with renewed confidence. However, Sparta are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive home games. The hosts should do just enough to force a share of the spoils, leaving everything to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 1-1 Vikings.

Sparta Prague vs Vikings FK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Vikings have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine of their last ten games).

Tip 4: Game to have under 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Sparta's last six matches).

