Sparta Praha vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Sparta Praha will go up against Shamrock Rovers at the epet Arena on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League league phase. Both sides will be looking to maintain their good form and secure an early result on their return to European competition.

Ad

Sparta secured their spot in the Conference League after finishing fourth in the Czech top flight last season and earning a 2-1 aggregate win over Riga in the final stage of the qualification playoffs. The Reds, who have won eight of their last 10 matches across all competitions, were eliminated from the Champions League in the league phase last season and will hope to put up a solid performance in their UECL debut this midweek.

Ad

Trending

Rovers, on the other hand, were eliminated on penalties by Molde in the knockout playoffs of last season's Conference League campaign and will be looking to go at least that far this season. The Irish side are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions but will recognize the scale of their next challenge when they travel to Czech Republic to face one of the tournament's better sides.

Sparta Praha vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the sides. Sparta have won both of the previous two meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 6-2.

Shamrock Rovers have lost each of their eight previous meetings with Czech opponents.

The hosts have the best offensive record in the Czech First League with 22 goals scored across 10 games played so far.

The visitors currently have the best offensive and defensive records in the Irish top-flight with 53 goals scored and only 27 conceded across 31 games.

Ad

Sparta Praha vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Železná Sparta are heavy favorites going into Thursday's game and will receive a strong boost from their home advantage.

The Hoops will need to be at their best to avoid defeat against a side with a lot of quality; however, we back the home side to secure a much-needed victory.

Prediction: Sparta Praha 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

Sparta Praha vs Shamrock Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sparta Praha

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five games have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the visitors' last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More