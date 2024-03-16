Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024 

Sparta Rotterdam will welcome AFC Ajax Amsterdam to the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel for an Eredivisie matchday 26 clash on Sunday (March 17).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Twente last weekend. Daan Rots and Myron Boadu scored in either half for the hosts while Pelle Clement scored an 87th-minute consolation strike.

Ajax, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Aston Villa in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday. Ollie Watkins, Leon Bailey, Jhon Duran and Moussa Diaby all scored to help Unai Emery's side progress with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

de Godenzonen will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game came in a 2-2 draw at home to Sittard.

The draw left them in fifth spot in the table, with 40 points from 25 games. Sparta Rotterdam are 11th with 30 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 141st meeting between the two sides. Ajax have 80 wins to their name, Sparta Rotterdam have been victorious on 26 occasions while 24 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Ajax claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ajax have won just one of their last 10 games in regulation time (six draws).

Eight of Sparta Rotterdam's last 10 games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Ajax have won the last 14 head-to-head games on the bounce.

Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam's form has been patchy, with just one win registered in their last eight league games (five losses). They have lost the last 14 head-to-head games.

Ajax's poor season has seen them eliminated from the UEFA Europa Conference League and they are also out of the running for league glory. They have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last eight away games.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 2-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals: Yes

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals: Yes