Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Sparta Rotterdam will invite Ajax to the Sparta Stadion in the Eredivisie on Saturday. The hosts have won three of their seven league games, and de Godenzonen have four wins, though they have avoided defeats in the league thus far.

Sparta suffered a second consecutive defeat in their previous outing, as they lost 3-0 away to Heracles. They failed to score for the second time this season and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors maintained their unbeaten record in the Eredivisie last week, recording a narrow 2-1 win over NAC Breda. Oscar Gloukh broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, and Kenneth Taylor restored their lead in the 46th minute. They met Marseille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and fell to a 4-0 away loss.

Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 133 times in all competitions. As expected, de Godenzonen have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 81 wins. Sparta have 26 wins, and 26 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 19 goals in seven games, 12 more than the visitors.

de Godenzonen are winless on their travels across all competitions this season.

Sparta Rotterdam have lost two of their three home games this season, conceding 10 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in this fixture since 2009.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in six of their seven league games this season.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their seven league games this season.

Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

De Kasteelheren have lost three of their last four league games, failing to score in two. They have failed to score in four of their last five home games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

de Godenzonen are unbeaten in the league thus far, but they have failed to continue that form in the Champions League and lost 4-0 to Marseille on Tuesday. Nonetheless, they have won eight of their last nine away games against Sparta and are strong favorites.

Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture, and better goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 1-2 AFC Ajax Amsterdam

Sparta Rotterdam vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

