Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Sparta Rotterdam will trade tackles with Ajax Amsterdam in Sunday's early kickoff in the Eredivisie.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Twente on home turf last weekend. Ricky van Wolkfswinkel scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

Ajax secured a 2-1 comeback victory away to Besiktas to secure top spot in Group C of the UEFA Champions League. Sebastian Haller scored a brace to complete the comeback.

Prior to that, they ran riot in an emphatic 5-0 away win over Waalwijk, with Steven Berghuis and Haller scoring a brace each.

The win helped Ajax remain at the top of the table where they are joint-level with PSV on 30 points. Sparta Rotterdam are in the relegation zone on 10 points.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have 18 wins from their last 23 matches against Sparta Rotterdam. Two matches ended in a draw while Sunday's hosts have three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Sebastian Haller's first-half brace inspired Ajax to a comfortable 4-2 victory on home turf.

Sparta Rotterdam form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Team News

Sparta Rotterdam

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ajax

Mohammed Kudus (rib), Sean Klaiber (knee) and Maarten Stekelenburg (hip) have all been ruled out with injuries. Antony is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Mohammed Kudus, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: Antony

Suspension: None

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Predicted XI

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maduka Okoye (GK); Michael Pinto, Tom Beugelsdijk, Bart Vriends, Giannis Masouras; Bryan Smeets, Adil Auassar, Dirk Abels, Sven Mijnans; Lennart Thy, Emanuel Emegha

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remo Pasveer (GK); Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Danilo, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Prediction

The title race at the summit is getting tighter by the day and Ajax can hardly afford to drop points if they are to successfully defend their league crown.

The visitors are favorites to emerge triumphant and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here. We are backing Ajax to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 0-4 Ajax

Edited by Shardul Sant