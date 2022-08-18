Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax preview, prediction, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23

Struggling Sparta Rotterdam will host table-toppers Ajax this weekend in the Eredivisie.

Sparta are winless so far in the division and are coming off a 3-2 defeat to AZ Alkmaar. Despite challenging their rivals for large swathes, a 65th-minute strike from Milos Kerkez was enough to condemn them to defeat.

Ajax, meanwhile, have won both their games so far. They're coming off a 6-1 demolition of Groningen.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Head-to-Head

This has been a one-sided contest, with Ajax winning their last ten clashes. The last time, Sparta picked up a point from this tie was in the 2008-09 season. Recent form also favours the visitors ahead of the game.

Sparta Rotterdam form guide (all competitions): L-D

Ajax form guide (all competitions): W-W

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Team News

Sparta Rotterdam

Defender Laurent Jans is out owing to a tendon fracture.

Injured: Laurent Jans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ajax

Ajax are without the services of Maarten Stekelenburg and Mohamed Ihattaren, as the duo continue to struggle with match fitness.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg, Mohamed Ihattaren

Doubtful: None

Supended: None

Unavailable: None

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Predicted XIs

Sparta Rotterdam (4-4-2): Nick Olij (GK); Aaron Mijers, Bart Vriends, Adil Auassar, Riza Durmisi; Sven Mijnans, Arno Verschueren, Jeremy van Mullem, Mica Pinto; Mario Engels, Koki Saito

Ajax (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer (GK); Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Owen Wijndal; Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus; Antony, Dusan Tadic, Steven Bergwijn

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax will go into this game as the red-hot favourites. Not only do they possess a far superior squad, but they're also on a ten-match winning streak in this fixture. The last time they failed to beat Sparta was in 2009.

The hosts will have their task cut out this weekend as they continue their search for their first win of the season. It's quite unlikely their wish will be fulfilled this weekend when the defending champions pay them a visit.

Ajax are expected to clinch this game and by a big margin as they did in their last clash.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 1-5 Ajax

