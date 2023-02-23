Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2023

Sparta Rotterdam will square off against FC Utrecht at the Sparta Stadion as round 23 of the Eredivisie on Friday (February 24).

Michael Silberbauer’s men are unbeaten in 15 games against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Sparta were sent crashing back to earth last weekend, as they fell to a 4-0 loss against Ajax.

Maurice Steijn’s men previously were on a six-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and as many draws since a 2-1 cup loss against PSV Eindhoven on January 10.

With 37 points from 22 games, Sparta are sixth in the Eredivisie, three points and one place above Utrecht.

Meanwhile, Utrecht failed to return to winning ways, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by PSV at the weekend.

That followed a 2-0 loss at Vitesse on February 12, which snapped their four-game unbeaten run, While Silberbauer’s men will look to arrest their slump, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they're winless in four league outings.

Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from their last 29 meetings, Utrecht have been dominant in the fixture.

Sparta have won thrice in this period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Utrecht are on a run of four wins against Rotterdam and are unbeaten in their last 15 games since a 1-0 loss in October 2008.

Sparta are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the league, winning seven since the start of September.

Utrecht are winless in their four league games away from home this year, picking up two points from a possible 12.

Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht Prediction

While Utrecht have shrugged on the road, Sparta have shown resilience in front of their home fans this season. However, considering past results between the two teams and the gulf in quality in the two squads, Utrecht should come away with a slender win.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 1-2 FC Utrecht

Sparta Rotterdam vs FC Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Utrecht

Tip 2: First to score - Utrecht (Silberbauer’s side have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)

