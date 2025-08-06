Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Sparta Prague and Ararat-Armenia will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at epet ARENA.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over FK Pardubice in the Czech First League. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Albion Rrahmani's goal in first-half injury time. Lukas Haraslin and Magnus Andersen scored second-half goals to make it 3-0, while Adam Sevinsky's own goal saw the hosts get on the scoresheet.

Ararat, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Van in their opening game of the Armenian Premier League.

Ad

Trending

The Yerevan outfit will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with an extra-time win over U. Cluj. The first leg ended in a draw at home while they claimed a 2-1 extra-time win away in the second leg. Sparta Prague qualified with a 5-2 aggregate win over Aktobe, overturning a 2-1 first-leg defeat with a 4-0 home win in the second leg.

The winner of this tie will face Riga or Beitar Jerusalem in the playoffs, while the losers are eliminated from the continent.

Ad

Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Sparta's five competitive games across competitions this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Ararat's last six games across competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Sparta Prague's last eight games in European competition have produced three goals or more.

Ararat have won just one of their last five competitive games (three draws).

Ad

Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Prediction

Sparta Prague have won their last three games on the bounce and are heavily fancied to make it four on the spin here. They are returning to the Conference League for the first time since the 2022-23 season, when they were knocked out by Viking in the playoffs.

Ararat-Armenia, for their part, are the underdogs, particularly in this first leg.

We expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Ad

Prediction: Sparta 3-0 Ararat-Armenia

Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sparta to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More