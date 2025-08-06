Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Sparta Prague and Ararat-Armenia will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at epet ARENA.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over FK Pardubice in the Czech First League. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Albion Rrahmani's goal in first-half injury time. Lukas Haraslin and Magnus Andersen scored second-half goals to make it 3-0, while Adam Sevinsky's own goal saw the hosts get on the scoresheet.
Ararat, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Van in their opening game of the Armenian Premier League.
The Yerevan outfit will shift their focus to the continent and have booked their spot at this stage with an extra-time win over U. Cluj. The first leg ended in a draw at home while they claimed a 2-1 extra-time win away in the second leg. Sparta Prague qualified with a 5-2 aggregate win over Aktobe, overturning a 2-1 first-leg defeat with a 4-0 home win in the second leg.
The winner of this tie will face Riga or Beitar Jerusalem in the playoffs, while the losers are eliminated from the continent.
Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Four of Sparta's five competitive games across competitions this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Ararat's last six games across competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Six of Sparta Prague's last eight games in European competition have produced three goals or more.
- Ararat have won just one of their last five competitive games (three draws).
Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Prediction
Sparta Prague have won their last three games on the bounce and are heavily fancied to make it four on the spin here. They are returning to the Conference League for the first time since the 2022-23 season, when they were knocked out by Viking in the playoffs.
Ararat-Armenia, for their part, are the underdogs, particularly in this first leg.
We expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Sparta 3-0 Ararat-Armenia
Sparta vs Ararat-Armenia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Sparta Prague to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Sparta to score over 1.5 goals