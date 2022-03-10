Spartak Moscow dealt a massive blow after Ukraine invasion

Spartak Moscow's disappointing season got worse after UEFA decided to expel the only remaining Russian team from the European competition. It was a nail in the coffin for a team that was scheduled to play RB Leipzig in the Europa League Round of 16.

Zenit suffered a shock exit in the Round of 32 against Real Betis to leave Spartak as the only surviving Russian team in Europe.

FC Spartak Moscow @fcsm_eng



Spartak: 2

Every other club in the world: 1



#SPANAP | #UEL Wins against Napoli this season:Spartak: 2Every other club in the world: 1 Wins against Napoli this season: Spartak: 2Every other club in the world: 1#SPANAP | #UEL

Disappointing league form for Spartak

It has been a disappointing season for Spartak in terms of their overall performance as a squad. In domestic competition, they find themselves barely part of the top ten. Despite progressing to Round 16 of the Russian Cup, the odds of them winning silverware are quite bleak. Zenit, Sochi, and CSKA are still in the competition.

The Europa League, despite being the toughest of them all, gave them a chance to revitalize their fan base by stretching themselves to the final rounds of the competition. More importantly, the competition would have further allowed them to earn some money after recruiting big name players like Victor Moses and Martins Peirera.

In fact, their performances in Europe were in stark contrast to their record in the Russian Premier League.

They secured a place in the Champions League qualifying stages earlier this season. They were relegated to the Europa League after losing their third qualifying playoff to Benfica. Placed in a tough group against the likes of Napoli and Leicester City, the Reds and Whites managed to beat the Serie A side twice to top the group.

But their domestic campaign has been rather poor. This time, with two-thirds of the season being played, Spartak have more defeats than victories to their name. The Moscow-based outfit have suffered their worst start to the season in seven years. This included massive thrashings at the hands of Zenit and Sochi. Zenit managed to romp past them 7-1 while ten-man Sochi handed them a 3-0 defeat. Six out of their seven victories so far have come against the current relegation-threatened outfits.

On course to missing European football again

While the immediate future of the Russian teams in Europe are on hold, the Reds and Whites could possibly miss out even if they are allowed back next season

They stand to miss out on Europe for the second time in three seasons as they sit ten points off fourth-placed CSKA, who hold the last European place in the league.

