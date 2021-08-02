Spartak Moscow vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2021-22

Spartak Moscow are set to play Benfica at the Otkritie Arena on Wednesday in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Spartak Moscow come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Igor Osinkin's Krylia Sovetov on Friday in the Russian Premier League. A second-half penalty from striker Aleksandr Sobolev ensured victory for Rui Vitoria's Spartak Moscow.

Benfica, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Marseille in a friendly game a few days ago. A goal from midfielder Pizzi for Benfica was cancelled out by a goal from experienced France international Dimitri Payet for Marseille.

Spartak Moscow vs Benfica Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Spartak Moscow have won one game and lost one.

It is indeed the evergreen Artem Rebrov! https://t.co/NNo88dWVxM pic.twitter.com/zzvjR0oxfS — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) August 2, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other way back during the 2012/13 season, with Benfica beating Spartak Moscow 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League. A second-half brace from Paraguayan striker Oscar Cardozo secured the win for Benfica.

Benfica form guide: yet to play

Spartak Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-L

Spartak Moscow vs Benfica Team News

Spartak Moscow

Spartak Moscow will be without young defender Pavel Maslov and goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov, while there are doubts over the availability of Netherlands international Quincy Promes. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Rui Vitoria is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Pavel Maslov, Aleksandr Selikhov

Doubtful: Quincy Promes

Suspended: None

Benfica

Meanwhile, Benfica manager Jorge Jesus will be unable to call upon the services of young Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and full-back Andre Almeida, who are both injured.

Injured: Darwin Nunez, Andre Almeida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow vs Benfica Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleksandr Maksimenko, Nikolai Rasskazov, Samuel Gigot, Georgi Dzhikiya, Ayrton, Jorrit Hendrix, Nail Umyarov, Jordan Larsson, Mikhail Ignatov, Victor Moses, Aleksandr Sobolev

Benfica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Joao Mario, Adel Taarabt, Rafa Silva, Haris Seferovic, Pizzi

Spartak Moscow vs Benfica Prediction

The Russian Premier League has begun, so Spartak Moscow can boast better match fitness. They have signed Nigerian winger Victor Moses on a permanent deal from Chelsea, while the likes of Alex Kral and Jordan Larsson have done well at the club and have been linked with moves away.

Benfica, on the other hand, have been busy in the transfer market. French midfielder Soualiho Meite, Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk and midfielder Joao Mario have all been signed. The arrival of Yaremchuk sees Benfica overflow with striking options, and it is not surprising to see Darwin Nunez linked with Brighton & Hove Albion recently.

Benfica should be able to beat Spartak Moscow.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 0-2 Benfica

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand