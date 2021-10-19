Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Continental football will return this week, with Spartak Moscow hosting Leicester City in the Europa League on Wednesday.

The home side will be keen to get back to winning ways following their thrilling 2-2 draw with city rivals Dynamo Moscow in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

Georgiy Dzhikiya and Samuel Gigot scored in the final three minutes to help Spartak snatch a draw from a two-goal deficit.

Leicester City secured maximum points in an exhilarating 4-2 victory over Manchester United on home turf. Ayoze Perez stepped off the bench to provide two assists in the second half, while Patson Daka also opened his account for the Foxes.

It has been a different story on the continent for the 2016 Premier League champions. They currently occupy the bottom spot in Group C, having mustered just one point from their two matches to date.

Spartak Moscow are in second spot on three points behind Legia Warsaw who have a 100% record so far. Napoli are the fourth side in the group.

Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides on the continent. They both have a shot at qualifying for the knockout stage and will go all out to secure maximum points.

The hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with Saturday's derby draw halting a three-game winning run. Leicester City have two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Spartak Moscow form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Leicester City form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City Team News

Spartak Moscow

The hosts have several injury concerns ahead of Leicester City's visit.

Nail Umyarov (calf), Quincy Promes (knee), Ezequiel Ponce (meniscus), Georgi Melkadze (muscle) and Pavel Maslov (tendon) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Furthermore, Maximiliano Caufriez was suspended due to the double booking he received in the 3-2 away victory over Napoli before the international break.

Injuries: Nail Umyarov, Quincy Promes, Ezequiel Ponce, Georgi Melkadze, Pavel Maslov

Suspension: Maximiliano Caufriez

Leicester City

Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (ankle), Nampalys Mendy (groin) and James Justin (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Given the importance of the game, Brendan Rodgers is likely to field a full-strength squad.

Injuries: Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin

Suspension: None

Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City Predicted XI

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko (GK); Georgiy Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Nikolai Rasskazov; Ayrton, Ruslan Litvinov, Roman Zobnin, Victor Moses; Jordan Larsson, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Alexander Sobolev

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Jannik Vestergaard, Ricardo Pereira; Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez, Boubakary Soumaré; Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Spartak Moscow vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City are slight favorites for the game and the visitors know that anything other than a win could jeopardize their chances of qualification. The East Midlands outfit would have been buoyed by their morale-boosting victory over Manchester United and are likely to go all out for the win on Tuesday.

They will, however, have to up the ante against a Spartak side that are also in fine form. Both sides are likely to play on the front foot in an exciting game but we are backing Leicester City to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Spartak Moscow 1-2 Leicester City

