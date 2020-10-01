Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The top two teams in the Russian Premier League lock horns this weekend as Zenit Saint Petersburg host Spartak Moscow in an intriguing game at the Gazprom Arena. Both sides have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far and will want to clinch an important victory in this fixture.
Zenit Saint Petersburg are currently at the top of the Russian Premier League table and have enjoyed an excellent season so far. The away side is ahead of Spartak Moscow only on goal difference, however, and will need to win this game.
Spartak Moscow have managed 20 points from their nine league games so far and a victory this weekend will see the away side leapfrog Zenit Saint Petersburg at the top of the table. Spartak Moscow managed a comfortable 2-0 victory against Tambov last week and is well-placed to put up a fight in this game.
Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head
Zenit Saint Petersburg have a superior head-to-head record in this fixture and have managed 13 victories out of a total of 31 games against Spartak Moscow. The home side has won nine games against Zenit Saint Petersburg and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.
The two sides clashed in the semi-finals of the Russian Cup earlier this year and Zenit Saint Petersburg emerged with a narrow 2-1 victory. Artem Dzyuba scored a penalty on the day and will play an important role in this game.
Spartak Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-L-W-W
Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-D-W-D-L
Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News
Spartak Moscow
Aleksandr Kokorin and Ezequiel Ponce have recovered from their injuries and may feature in Spartak Moscow's starting XI on Saturday. Alexander Selikhov and Maksim Glushenkov are injured and have been ruled out of this game.
Injured: Maksim Glushenkov, Alexander Selikhov
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Andrey Eshchenko
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Zenit Saint Petersburg will be unable to field Sebastian Driussi against Dynamo Moscow. Malcom and Sardar Azmoun are also injured for the away side and remain doubtful for this game.
Injured: Sebastian Driussi
Doubtful: Malcom, Sardar Azmoun
Suspended: None
Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI
Spartak Moscow XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Georgi Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Pavel Maslov; Ayrton Lucas, Nail Umyarov, Alex Kral, Roman Zobnin; Zelimkhan Bakaev, Aleksandr Kokorin, Jordan Larsson
Zenit Saint Petersburg XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Andrey Mostovoy, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Yury Zhirkov; Andrey Mostovoy, Artem Dzyuba
Spartak Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction
With both Spartak Moscow and Zenit Saint Petersburg in excellent form, the Russian Premier League is set to feature an exhilarating fixture this weekend. Spartak Moscow have won four of their last five games and come into this fixture full of confidence.
Zenit Saint Petersburg made a massive statement with their 6-0 victory against FC Ufa last week but injuries to Malcom and the in-form Sardar Azmoun do not bode well for the home side. Both sides have plenty of firepower in their ranks and will try to exert early pressure in this game.
Prediction: Spartak Moscow 2-2 Zenit Saint Petersburg
