Spartak Trnava vs Auda Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Spartak Trnava will play host to Auda at Anton Malatinský Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Spartak Trnava vs Auda Preview

Spartak Trnava took the lead early in the first leg but were eventually pegged back. Sebastian Kosa’s seventh-minute opener lasted until the hour mark when Raginaldo Ramires pulled level for Auda. However, it was still a good result for the Slovak side who were playing away at the Skonto Stadium in Riga, Latvia.

Bíli andeli have crossed this stage twice, reaching the third qualifying round in the previous two editions. They likely have the playoff round in their sights this time. However, they have been disastrous of late and may even struggle at home in the return leg. Spartak Trnava have lost four of their last five matches.

Auda made it to the second qualifying round as cup winners in the 2022 Latvian Higher League. They are participating in the competition for the first time. In fact, this is their maiden European campaign. Their objectives have not been communicated but they are likely not aiming at the sky.

The visitors are not in great shape either, with one victory secured in their last five matches. However, their form on the road is quite encouraging. Auda boast three wins in their last five away matches, scoring 12 goals. But overcoming an experienced team like Spartak Trnava at home seems a tall order.

Spartak Trnava vs Auda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spartak Trnava have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Spartak Trnava have played 131 UEFA matches, winning 55 while Auda are in their first participation.

Spartak Trnava have conceded 10 goals and scored three in their last five matches.

Auda have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away matches.

Spartak Trnava have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Auda have won once, drawn twice and lost twice.

Spartak Trnava vs Auda Prediction

Spartak Trnava are still scrambling for a capable striker to step in the shoes of Abdulrahman Taiwo, who departed the outfit in May. However, Samuel Stefánik and Sebastian Kosa are expected to play major roles for the time being.

Auda will unlikely deploy a defensive approach. They will do their best in the hope of pulling off a shock at Anton Malatinský Stadium.

We expect Spartak Trnava to come out on top based on experience and home advantage.

Prediction: Spartak Trnava 2-1 Auda

Spartak Trnava vs Auda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Spartak Trnava to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Spartak Trnava to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Auda to score - Yes