Spartak Trnava vs Dnipro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Spartak Trnava and Dnipro battle in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Wednesday (August 24).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 home win over Podbrezova in the Slovakian Nike League. Filip Bainovic and Miha Kompan scored in either half to inspire the win.

Dnipro, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against Obolon in the Ukrainian Premier League. Oleksandr Pikalhonok put them ahead in the 16th minute, but second-half goals from Rostyslav Taranukha and Igor Krasbopil helped Obolon complete the comeback.

Spartak booked their spot in the Conference League playoffs with a 4-3 aggregate win over Lech Poznan in the third qualifying round. A 2-1 defeat in Poland was followed by a 3-1 home win in Slovakia.

Dnipro dropped down from the Europa League, having been eliminated by Slavia Prague with a 4-1 aggregate defeat. A 3-0 loss in the Czech Republic was followed by a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

The winner of this tie will qualify for the Conference League group stage, while the loser will be eliminated from the continent.

Spartak Trnava vs Dnipro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Dnipro have won just one of their seven competitive games this season, losing three.

Six of Spartak's seven games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Three of Trnava's four home games this season have produced at least three goals.

There have been four red cards shown in Dnipro's last six games.

Four of Trnava's last six games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Spartak Trnava vs Dnipro Prediction

Dnipro have been out-of-sorts this season, evidenced by the fact that they have won just one game across competitions.

The Ships started their continental journey in the Champions League but will have to significantly improve their output to avoid ending their European sojourn prematurely.

Spartak, menwhile, have been in fine form this season, and home advantage further tilts the scale in their favour. Expect the hosts to claim a win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Spartak 3-1 Dnipro

Spartak Trnava vs Dnipro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spartak to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 35 booking points