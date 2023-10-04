Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023 

Spartak Trnava host Fenerbahce at the City Arena in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Dunajská Streda in the Slovak Super Liga. Michal Duris' 51st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 5-0 thrashing of Rizespor at home in the Turkish Super Lig. Five players got on the scoresheet to guide Sarı Kanaryalar to victory.

The Istanbul outfit will now turn their focus back to the continent, where they kickstarted their Conference League group stage campaogn with a 3-1 home win over Nordsjaelland. Trnava, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Ludogorets.

The defeat left the Slovak side at the bottom of Group H, while Fenerbahce sit in second spot.

Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn together in the group stage of the 2018-19 Europa League. Fenerbahce and Spartak Trnava won 2-0 and 1-0 at home respectively.

Fenerbahce have won all 14 games across competitions this season.

Spartak have won all three home games against Turkish opposition.

Fenerbahce have scored 42 goals and conceded just six in 14 games this season.

Fenerbahce have lost just one of their last 10 away games in European club competitions, winning six.

Six of Trnava's last seven games across competitions, including the last four, have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Fenerbahce have kept a clean sheet in all six away games this season.

Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce are one of the most in-form teams in the continent at the moment, with Ismail Kartal's side riding a 14-game winning streak. Their efficicency in both boxes has been the driving force behind their dominance, so Fener will feel confident of getting the job done here.

Spartak, meanwhile, suffered a crushing defeat in Bulgaria to Ludogorets. nother defeat will leave them in danger of not playing spring-time European football.

Expect the visitors to leave with maximum points in a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Spartak 0-2 Fenerbahce

Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals