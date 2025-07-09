Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Spartak Trnava will invite Hacken to Štadión Antona Malatinského in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday. Both teams were eliminated from the UEFA Conference League qualifiers last season.

Ad

The hosts last played in the Europa League in the 2018-19 season and were eliminated from the group stage. They lost out in a penalty shootout to Wisła Kraków in the Conference League third qualifying round last season.

The visitors last qualified for the Europa League in the 2023-24 season. Notably, they lost all six group-stage games. They lost 5-3 to Heidenheim in the Conference League qualifying playoffs last season.

Ad

Trending

Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have met Swedish teams six times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the erstwhile Intertoto Cup. They have a 100% record in these games.

The visitors will meet a Slovak team for the first time in a competitive match.

The visitors have won two of their last five games in all competitions, with one of the triumphs registered on penalties in May.

Trnava have seen conclusive results in their last 11 competitive games, suffering seven losses.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the Europa League qualifiers, recording three wins. They have scored 13 goals in that period.

Trnava are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Europa League qualifiers, scoring six goals.

The Wasps have kept two clean sheets in their last three away games, and they have also failed to score in two games in that period.

Ad

Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Prediction

The White Angels will play their first competitive match of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Notably, they have won just two of their last eight competitive home games. They have conceded one goal apiece in six games in that period.

The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week, recording a 2-0 away win over Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan, and will look to continue that form.

Ad

Spartak have a good home record in European qualifiers, and considering their 100% record against Swedish teams, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Spartak Trnava 2-1 Hacken

Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spartak Trnava to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More