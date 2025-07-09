Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Spartak Trnava will invite Hacken to Štadión Antona Malatinského in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday. Both teams were eliminated from the UEFA Conference League qualifiers last season.
The hosts last played in the Europa League in the 2018-19 season and were eliminated from the group stage. They lost out in a penalty shootout to Wisła Kraków in the Conference League third qualifying round last season.
The visitors last qualified for the Europa League in the 2023-24 season. Notably, they lost all six group-stage games. They lost 5-3 to Heidenheim in the Conference League qualifying playoffs last season.
Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The hosts have met Swedish teams six times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the erstwhile Intertoto Cup. They have a 100% record in these games.
- The visitors will meet a Slovak team for the first time in a competitive match.
- The visitors have won two of their last five games in all competitions, with one of the triumphs registered on penalties in May.
- Trnava have seen conclusive results in their last 11 competitive games, suffering seven losses.
- The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the Europa League qualifiers, recording three wins. They have scored 13 goals in that period.
- Trnava are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Europa League qualifiers, scoring six goals.
- The Wasps have kept two clean sheets in their last three away games, and they have also failed to score in two games in that period.
Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Prediction
The White Angels will play their first competitive match of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Notably, they have won just two of their last eight competitive home games. They have conceded one goal apiece in six games in that period.
The visitors returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats last week, recording a 2-0 away win over Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan, and will look to continue that form.
Spartak have a good home record in European qualifiers, and considering their 100% record against Swedish teams, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Spartak Trnava 2-1 Hacken
Spartak Trnava vs Hacken Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Spartak Trnava to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes