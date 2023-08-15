Spartak Trnava vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2023 

Spartak Trnava and Lech Poznan will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 home win in the first leg in Poland last week. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Filip Marchwinski and Kristoffer Velde scoring for Poznan, while Lukas Stetina halved the deficit with three minutes to go.

Spartak Trnava booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Auda. A 1-1 draw in Latvia in the first leg was followed by a comfortable 4-1 victory in Slovakia. Lech Poznan, meanwhile, qualified over Kauno Zalgiris with a 5-2 aggregate win. A 3-1 home win in the first leg was followed by a 2-1 away win in Lithuania.

The winner of this tie will face the loser of the UEFA Europa League qualifier between Dnipro and Slavia Prague in the playoff for a spot in the Conference League group stage.

Spartak Trnava vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Spartak Trnava's five competitive games this term have witnessed goals at both ends.

Lech Poznan are unbeaten in six competitive games this season, winning five games in this sequence.

Lech Poznan's last five European games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Spartak Trnava have been eliminated in the third qualifying round in each of the three UEFA Europa Conference League seasons.

Lech Poznan have scored at least two goals in five of their six games in all competitions this season.

Spartak Trnava vs Lech Poznan Prediction

Lech Poznan have started the new season brightly and a positive result in Slovakia would see them through to the playoffs. The Railwaymen made it all the way to the quarterfinal of this competition last season and will be aiming to at least match this feat.

Spartak Trnava, for their part, must win this game if they are to extend their continental sojourn and need to start the game on the front foot.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Spartak Trnava 2-2 Lech Poznan

Spartak Trnava vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Lech Poznan's last five European games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Lech Poznan to win or draw