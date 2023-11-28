Spartak Trnava vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023 

Spartak Trnava will host Ludogorets at the Stadion Antona Malatinskeho on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and will hope they can replicate that on the continental stage this week. They played out a 1-1 draw against Danish side Nordsjælland in their last group game, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Michal Duris headed home the leveler on the hour mark.

Spartak Trnava sit rock-bottom in their group with just one point from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to pick up their first win of the competition this week.

Ludogorets, meanwhile, have had mixed results on the continental stage this season, although they remain hopeful of advancement. They returned to winning ways in the competition last time out with a 2-0 victory over Fenerbahce, with Jakub Piotrowski scoring the opener before Santos loanee Rwan Cruz came off the bench to wrap up the points in additional time.

The visitors sit third in the Group H standings with six points from four games. They will be looking to pick up maximum points this week as they continue their push for the knockout stages.

Spartak Trnava vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second-ever meeting between Spartak and Ludogorets, with the visitors picking up a 4-0 victory in their previous matchup.

The hosts are the lowest-scoring side in Group H with a goal tally of just two.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in their group with a goal concession tally of 10.

Both of Ludogorets' two Conference League defeats this season have come on the road.

Spartak have kept just two clean sheets in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Spartak Trnava vs Ludogorets Prediction

Spartak are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Ludogorets' latest result ended a six-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should win on Thursday.

Prediction: Spartak Trnava 0-2 Ludogorets

Spartak Trnava vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ludogorets to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the hosts' last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)