Spartak Trnava vs Rakow Czestochowa prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Spartak Trnava will host Rakow Czestochowa at Anton Malatinsky Stadium in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Spartak Trnava began their journey in the second qualifying round, crushing Welsh side Newtown 6-2 to qualify for the third round. The Slovak club were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season by Maccabi Tel Aviv. They wouldn’t want to relive that fate this time around.

In 2018-19, Bili andeli made it through to the group stage of the Europa League, facing teams like Anderlecht and Dinamo Zagreb. They need not be disquieted by Rakow Czestochowa - but the visitors have their argument as well.

Rakow Czestochowa made it through the Europa Conference League third qualifying round into the playoffs last season. To qualify for the current stage, they handed Astana of Kazakhstan a 6-0 drubbing. It was the largest unanswered scoreline of the series.

However, Medaliki are relatively new to Europe. The Polish club made their continental debut just last season and have recorded only eight UEFA matches so far. Nevertheless, they remain tough opponents with dreadful players like Pedro Vieira and Fabian Piasecki.

We expect to see a fast-paced encounter, with numerous goal opportunities due to the sharp attacking lines both teams possess.

Spartak Trnava vs Rakow Czestochowa Head-to-Head

Both teams are yet to meet in any given competition.

Spartak Trnava form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Rakow Czestochowa form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Spartak Trnava vs Rakow Czestochowa Team News

Spartak Trnava

Goalkeeper Dobrivoj Rusov has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture. Left winger Kazeem Bolaji from Nigeria has been out of action with a knee injury.

Injury: Dobrivoj Rusov, Kazeem Bolaji

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rakow Czestochowa

Centre-back Tomas Petrasek has been sidelined with back pain and will not feature.

Injury: Tomas Petrasek.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Spartak Trnava vs Rakow Czestochowa Predicted Xls

Spartak Trnava (4-3-3): Dominik Takac (GK), Kristian Kostrna, Sebastian Kosa, Lukas Stetina, Martin Mikovic, Roman Prochazka, Erik Daniel, Kyriakos Savvidis, Martin Bukata, Yusuf Bamidele, Milan Ristovski

Rakow Czestochowa (3-5-2): Kacper Trelowski (GK), Bogdan Racovitan, Zoran Arsenic, Deian Cristian Sorescu, Stratos Svarnas, Fran Tudor, Vladyslav Kochergin, Igor Sapala, Ivi, Fabian Piasecki, Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Spartak Trnava vs Rakow Czestochowa Prediction

The visitors come into the meeting on the back of a five-game winning streak. Can they take it to six by pulling off a shock win at Anton Malatinsky Stadium? Achieving that is no easy feat, but it is not unthinkable.

Spartak Trnava will bank on their depth and individuality as well as overwhelming home support to make a difference in the clash, and we expect them to win.

Prediction: Spartak Trnava 2-0 Rakow Czestochowa

