Spezia 2-3 Juventus: Juve Player ratings as Matthijs de Ligt strike earns Bianconeri first league win of season | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus came from behind to beat Spezia 3-2 at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A for their first win of the 2021-22 league campaign. Moise Kean opened the floodgates with a fine strike in the first half. But the home side equalised five minutes later through Emmanuel Gyasi.

Le Aquile then stunned the Bianconeri with a strike from Janis Antiste early in the second half, leaving Juventus with all to do yet again. But Massimiliano Allegri's troops rose to the challenge. They upped the ante and scored twice in the space of six minutes to take all three points.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#SpeziaJuve 19 - Juventus have conceded goals in each of their last 19 Serie A games, only in 1955 did they have a longer streak without clean sheets (21). Suffering. 19 - Juventus have conceded goals in each of their last 19 Serie A games, only in 1955 did they have a longer streak without clean sheets (21). Suffering.



#SpeziaJuve

The home side looked to find a late equaliser. But Juventus stood firm to take their first three points of the Serie A season. On that note, here are the player ratings for Juventus:

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

The Pole was once again let down by his defence, which was all at sea. Szczesny made a few easy saves, but couldn't do much with either of Spezia's goals.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo was pegged back for much of the game by Spezia's marauding forwards. But he didn't put a foot wrong, making three clearances and two interceptions.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7.5/10

The veteran Juventus star's biggest moments came at the opposite end. He created a few good chances, including Kean's goal with an inch-perfect cross. Bonucci also headed a close-range shot over the bar, before assisting De Ligt for Juventus' winner.

Matthijs de Ligt - 8/10

Strong in the air and fighting hard for the ball, De Ligt was the sole shining light in Juventus' otherwise shaky defence. He showed his excellent distribution skills. The Dutchman's best moment, though, was scoring the winner, which earned his side all three points for the first time this season.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-2 Juventus. MATTHIJS DE LIGT GIVES THEM THE LEAD! WHAT A MOMENT FOR HIM! HE NEEDED THAT! 3-2 Juventus. MATTHIJS DE LIGT GIVES THEM THE LEAD! WHAT A MOMENT FOR HIM! HE NEEDED THAT! https://t.co/xdtSD6a2NJ

Mattia De Sciglio - 6/10

Besides a few good passes, De Sciglio didn't conjure anything meaningful. His defensive side of the game left a lot to be desired. He failed to make a single clearance, tackle or block before he was hooked off at half-time.

Federico Chiesa - 9/10

The best Juventus player on the night, Chiesa brought urgency and poise with his direct running and incisive passes. He laid eight key passes, and created a few good chances before getting on the scoresheet to level the proceedings for Juventus in the 66th minute.

Squawka Football @Squawka Federico Chiesa's game by numbers vs. Spezia:



80% pass accuracy

64 touches

11 duels won

8 chances created

8 ball recoveries

6 tackles

4 shots

1 clearance

1 goal.



Sensational. 💪 Federico Chiesa's game by numbers vs. Spezia:



80% pass accuracy

64 touches

11 duels won

8 chances created

8 ball recoveries

6 tackles

4 shots

1 clearance

1 goal.



Sensational. 💪 https://t.co/UrPJlcVpbu

Weston McKennie - 6.5/10

The young American looked promising going forward, looking to spark a few Juventus counters with long-balls. Nevertheless, McKennie still appears some way off his best.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6.5/10

The Uruguayan hasn't been at his best for quite some time now, and things weren't any different on Wednesday. While his passes were assured and largely accurate, they didn't account for anything much, and he didn't press off the ball either.

Adrien Rabiot - 7.5/10

He tested Spezia early on with a skewed effort, and set up Kean for an assist. Like a few other Juventus players, though, Rabiot's impact waned after the break.

Paulo Dybala - 7.5/10

A lively performance from Dybala, who was full of energy and absolutely menacing. He harried Spezia with his eagerness to make shots, making six in total. His crosses, though, lacked accuracy on the day.

Moise Kean - 8/10

In 59 minutes of action, Kean touched the ball only 18 times, and laid ten passes. But he found the net with a confident strike, and also made one key pass.

Goal @goal Welcome back 🙌



Moise Kean scores his first goal since returning to Juventus 🔥 Welcome back 🙌



Moise Kean scores his first goal since returning to Juventus 🔥 https://t.co/NUHGoYBMpE

Ratings of Juventus substitutes against Spezia

Manuel Locatelli - 7.5/10

He replaced the ineffective Bentancur at half-time, and brought much-needed energy and creativity to the Juventus midfield.

Alvaro Morata - 7/10

The Spaniard's fine run of form continued with another assist, albeit fortuitous, as the ball came off his right boot. Nevertheless, he posed a good attacking threat, and laid out three key passes.

Federico Bernardeschi - 6/10

Bernardeschi struggled to get involved in the game, and had little to show for his efforts.

Also Read

Dejan Kulusevski - N/A

It was too late for the Swede to make an impact in the game against Spezia.

Edited by Bhargav