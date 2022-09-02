Spezia vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Spezia will play host to Bologna at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday in the Italian Serie A.

The hosts are on a three-game losing streak against I Rossoblu and will look to end this dry spell.

Spezia have failed to find their feet in Serie A, falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Juventus on Wednesday.

They have now failed to taste victory in three games, picking up one point from a possible nine since their 1-0 opening day win over Empoli on August 14.

Spezia have now returned to home turf, where they have managed just one win in their last six league games, claiming one draw and losing four since April.

Meanwhile, Bologna were denied their first win of the season by Salernitana in a 1-1 draw.

They have now picked up two draws and lost as many in their opening four games, with their last win coming in the Coppa Italia on August 8, where they saw off Cosenza 1-0 at home.

However, Bologna will fancy their chances of ending their dry spell, as this game pits them against a Spezia side who have lost their last three meetings with Bologna since December 2020.

Spezia vs Bologna Head-To-Head

With six wins from the last 12 meetings between the two teams, Bologna boast a superior record in this fixture. Spezia have picked up three wins in that period, while as many games have ended all square.

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Spezia vs Bologna Team News

Spezia

Spezia will be without Salvador Ferrer, Kelvin Amian Adou, Aurelien Nguiamba and Daniel Maldini, who are recuperating from injury.

Injured: Salvador Ferrer, Kelvin Amian Adou, Aurelien Nguiamba, Daniel Maldini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna

Barring any late fitness issues, Bologna will head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia vs Bologna Predicted XIs

Spezia (3-5-2): Bartłomiej Dragowski; Mattia Caldara, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitrios Nikolaou; Quartsin Gyasi, Simone Bastoni, Jacopo Sala, Kevin Agudelo, Arkadiusz Reca; David Strelec, M'Bala Nzola

Bologna (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Jhon Lucumí; Denso Kasius, Roberto Soriano, Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Cambiaso; Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic

Spezia vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna have struggled to hit their stride early on in their Serie A campaign and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season. Spezia have also run out of steam following their opening day victory. So the two teams could settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Spezia 1-1 Bologna

