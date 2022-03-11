Spezia vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Spezia host Cagliari at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday afternoon.

Spezia have failed to replicate the form they showed before the winter break since their return. They were beaten 1-0 by giants Juventus in their last league game. They perhaps deserved more from the game but could not convert their chances.

The hosts sit 16th in the Serie A table with just 26 points from 28 games. They are four points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap with a win at the weekend.

Cagliari's commendable form since the turn of the new year took a hit last weekend as they were beaten 3-0 by Lazio. Although they managed more shot attempts than their opponents on the day, they failed to create any noteworthy chances to score.

Cagliari sit a place and a point behind their weekend hosts in the league table. They will now be looking to bounce back from their latest result when they travel to Spezia on Saturday.

Spezia vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Spezia and Cagliari. Both teams have won two games apiece while the other two games have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in the opening match of the season. The game ended 2-2.

Spezia Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Cagliari Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

Spezia vs Cagliari Team News

Spezia

The hosts will be without Leo Sena, Jacopo Sala and Ebrima Colley this weekend as the trio are all injured. Kelvin Amian and Jakub Kiwior have both served their suspensions and are expected to return to the squad.

Injured: Leo Sena, Jacopo Sala, Ebrima Colley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel including Nahitan Nandez, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman, Marko Rog and Damir Ceter.

Injured: Nahitan Nandez, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman, Marko Rog, Damir Ceter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca; Simone Bastoni, Jakub Kiwior; Daniele Verde, Kevin Agudelo, Emmanuel Gyasi; Rey Manaj

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Giorgio Altare, Matteo Lovato, Edoardo Goldaniga; Dalbert, Alberto Grassi, Alessandro Deiola, Razvan Marin, Raoul Bellanova; Joao Pedro, Gaston Pereiro

Spezia vs Cagliari Prediction

Spezia are struggling for form at the moment, losing their last four games on the bounce. They have now failed to score any goals in back-to-back outings and will be looking to end that run on Saturday.

Cagliari, on the other hand, saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end last weekend and should be able to return to winning ways this Saturday.

Prediction: Spezia 0-1 Cagliari

Edited by Peter P