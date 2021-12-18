Spezia vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia entertain Empoli at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday as Serie A action returns over the weekend.

Both clubs were involved in midweek Coppa Italia second-round fixtures. Spezia suffered a 2-0 home loss to Leece while Empoli emerged victorious against Hellas Verona in a thrilling encounter that ended in a 4-3 win for the visiting side.

Spezia are winless in their last five league outings and suffered a 2-0 away loss against Roma in their previous outing. Empoli are unbeaten in their last four league outings and a 1-0 away win at Napoli last week ensured a second win on the trot for Gli Azzurri.

Spezia vs Empoli Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. This will be the first encounter between them in the Italian top-flight.

Empoli have been the better side in this fixture with 17 wins while the hosts have 12 wins to their name. The spoils have been shared 13 times between the two teams.

They last squared off in Serie B action at Sunday's venue in the 2019-20 campaign. The game ended in a 1-0 win for Aquilotti thanks to a second-half goal from Antonino Ragusa.

Spezia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Empoli form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Spezia vs Empoli Team News

Spezia

Jacopo Sala was injured in the game against Roma and is the only player sidelined with injury for the home team. Leo Sena is yet to feature this term on account of COVID-19 related physical problems. Eddie Salcedo is also out of the game due to injury.

Injured: Jacopo Sala, Leo Sena, Eddie Salcedo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli

Nicolas Haas suffered an ACL injury in the Coppa Italia tie against Verona and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He is the only injury concern for this visiting side at the moment.

Emmanuel Ekong underwent a minor knee operation on Thursday and has been ruled out for the game.

Injured: Nicolas Haas, Emmanuel Ekong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Empoli Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou; Viktor Kovalenko, Simone Bastoni, Giulio Maggiore, Emmanuel Gyasi, Arkadiusz Reca; Rey Manaj, Janis Antiste

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Sebastiano Luperto, Lorenzo Tonelli, Petar Stojanovic; Liam Henderson, Samuele Ricci, Szymon Żurkowski; Nedim Bajrami; Patrick Cutrone, Andrea Pinamonti

Spezia vs Empoli Prediction

Spezia are winless in their last six games across all competitions and also have the worst defensive record in Serie A, having conceded 38 goals. Empoli have not faced any problems in their travels recently and are favorites here, given their five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, of which they have won four games.

We predict the game to end in a win for the visiting side, though the odds of a clean sheet are slim.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Empoli.

Edited by Shardul Sant