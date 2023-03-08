Spezia vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2023

Spezia will host Inter Milan at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Friday in another round of the Italian Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult campaign and now find themselves just outside the drop zone as they head into the final third of the season. They played out a goalless draw against Hellas Verona in their last game and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

Spezia sit 17th in the league table with 21 points from 25 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Inter have had a largely solid campaign but are well behind in the title race and are now pushing for Champions League football. They picked up a 2-0 win over Lecce in their last game, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martinez getting on the scoresheet in either half.

The visitors sit second in the league table with 50 points from 25 games this season. They are 15 points behind Napoli at the top of the pile and will aim to reduce that gap on Friday.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just five meetings between Spezia and Inter. The visitors are undefeated in all five matchups, picking up four wins and a draw.

The hosts have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Five of Inter's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Only four of Spezia's 12 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Nerazzurri have scored 46 goals in Serie A this season. Only Napoli (58) have scored more.

The Aquilotti have scored 21 league goals this season. Only Hellas Verona (20) and last-placed Sampdoria (11) have scored fewer.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Prediction

Spezia are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions. They are winless in their last eight home matches and could struggle here.

Inter have won three of their last four matches and have lost just one of their last eight outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Inter Milan

Spezia vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last nine league matches)

