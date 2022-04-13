Spezia vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia will host defending champions Inter Milan at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A on Friday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

The Eagles, who managed to remain in the top flight last season, find themselves near the relegation zone once again following another indifferent campaign. With just nine wins from 32 games, Thiago Motta's side are languishing in 15th place with just 33 points.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, have a chance to leapfrog leaders AC Milan and reclaim pole position in the league standings with a win. Following a period of slump, the holders are getting back in form as their rivals are dropping points.

Milan have drawn their last two games, while Napoli were beaten 3-2 by Fiorentina on Sunday. If Inter beat Spezia, they will go a point clear at the top with just six games remaining.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

There have only been three previous clashes between the two teams, with Inter Milan winning twice and drawing the other. Both their wins, though, came at the San Siro, including a 2-0 victory in the December reverse.

Spezia Calcio @acspezia Thiago Motta: "Contento per la prestazione e per il risultato positivo ottenuto"



bit.ly/Motta_postEmpo…



#EmpoliSpezia Thiago Motta: "Contento per la prestazione e per il risultato positivo ottenuto" 📺 Thiago Motta: "Contento per la prestazione e per il risultato positivo ottenuto"➡️ bit.ly/Motta_postEmpo…#EmpoliSpezia https://t.co/NBFi2hFiKT

The Nerazzurri's only visit to Spezia ended in a 1-1 draw.

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L.

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Team News

Spezia

Mehdi Bourabia and Leo Sena are both absent with injuries, but Thiago Motta doesn't have any fresh injury concerns.

Injured: Mehdi Bourabia, Leo Sena.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Inter 🏆🇮🇹 @Inter | ALLENAMENTO



Prosegue il lavoro della squadra in vista di | ALLENAMENTOProsegue il lavoro della squadra in vista di #SpeziaInter 💪 | ALLENAMENTO Prosegue il lavoro della squadra in vista di #SpeziaInter 👇

Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri are sweating over Stefan de Vrij's fitness, as he's nursing a thigh problem. He's unlikely to feature. De Vrij's absence should pave the way for Andrea Ranocchia to come into the XI at the heart of the Nerazzurri backline.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Stefan de Vrij.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Predicted XIs

Spezia (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel; Arkadiusz Reca, Dimitris Nikolaou, Martin Erlic, Kelvin Amian; Jakub Kiwior, Giulio Maggiore; Simone Bastoni, Kevin Agudelo, Emmanuel Gyasi; Rey Manaj.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Federico Dimarco, Andrea Rannochia, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, David Dumfries; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Spezia vs Inter Milan Prediction

After appearing to concede ground in the title race, Inter finally have a chance to return to the top as they look to win back-to- back Scudettos.

Spezia can be tough to beat on home soil due to their resolute defence, but the visitors are still expected to clinch all three points.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Inter Milan.

Edited by Bhargav