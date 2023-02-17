Spezia vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus lock horns with a struggling Spezia side in an important clash at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday.

Spezia vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have endured a difficult season both on and off the football field this season. The Bianconeri were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Nantes in the UEFA Europa League this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Spezia, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The hosts held played out a 2-2 draw against Empoli in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Spezia vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Spezia and have won six of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spezia's one victory.

Juventus have won each of their five matches against Spezia in the Serie A and have managed to keep clean sheets in three of these games.

Over the last three Serie A campaigns, Spezia are the only opponent that Juventus have managed at least three goals against on two separate occasions away from home.

Spezia have failed to find the back of the net in their last 329 minutes at home in the Serie A, with their previous such goal in the competition coming against Atalanta last month.

Juventus have kept 13 clean sheets in the Serie A so far this season - more than any other team in the competition.

Spezia vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown flashes of potential in recent weeks but face an uphill battle to reclaim their place in the top four. The likes of Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Spezia are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to play out of their skins to avoid slipping into the relegation zone. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Spezia 0-2 Juventus

Spezia vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes

