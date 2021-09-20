Spezia vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Spezia invite Juventus to Stadio Alberto Picco on Wednesday as Serie A action returns in midweek.

Juventus are winless after four games and surprisingly, Spezia find themselves placed above the Turin giants in the league standings ahead of this home game.

Spezia overcame Venezia's challenge on Sunday as they beat the newly-promoted side 2-1, with Mehdi Bourabia scoring an injury-time winner.

Juventus dropped points in their home game against AC Milan on Sunday, with Ante Rebic canceling out Alvaro Morata's early goal.

Spezia vs Juventus Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other eight times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in this fixture, with two wins for each side and four games ending in draws.

Juventus were winless against the hosts until last season and completed a league double, including a 4-1 win at Wednesday's venue last November.

In their last meeting, the Bianconeri cruised to a 3-0 win at Allianz Stadium, with all three goals being scored after the break.

Spezia form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Juventus form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

Spezia vs Juventus Team News

Spezia

The hosts have suffered a couple of injuries recently, with Arkadiusz Reca picking up a thigh injury over the weekend. Meanwhile, Martin Erlic was injured in the 23rd minute of the game against Venezia and is ruled out for a couple of weeks.

Kevin Agudelo and Ebrima Colley remain on the sidelines. Leo Sena has also been ruled out and is only expected back into the fold next month.

Injuries: Kevin Agudelo, Ebrima Colley, Arkadiusz Reca, Leo Sena, Martin Erlic

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Juventus

It is understood that Álvaro Morata, the goalscorer against AC Milan, was taken off the field in the 65th minute because of a knock as a precaution. His involvement against Spezia is doubtful.

Aaron Ramsey, Arthur, Mattia De Sciglio and Kaio Jorge remain on the sidelines with injuries.

Injuries: Aaron Ramsey, Arthur, Mattia De Sciglio, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Álvaro Morata

Suspension: None

Spezia vs Juventus Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jeroen Zoet; Dimitris Nikolaou, Simone Bastoni, Petko Hristov; Salva Ferrer, Giulio Maggiore, Viktor Kovalenko, Jacopo Sala; Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi, Janis Antiste

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean

Spezia vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have struggled to hit top form and have scored just four goals in four games. Spezia have scored one goal more but have conceded 10, with six goals coming in a single game against Lazio.

We expect the game to be closely contested while producing a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Spezia 2-2 Juventus

Edited by Peter P