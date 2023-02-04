Spezia vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Spezia lock horns with an impressive Napoli outfit in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday.

Spezia vs Napoli Preview

Spezia are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bologna last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Neapolitan giants edged AS Roma to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Spezia vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an excellent record against Spezia and have won six of the last eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Spezia's two victories.

After a run of two victories in their first three matches against Napoli in the Serie A, Spezia have suffered defeat in their last two such games without conceding a single goal.

Napoli have won their two away matches against Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco by an aggregate 7-1 margin.

Napoli have picked up an astonishing 53 points in their 20 Serie A games so far this season and are on course to accumulate 100 points over the course of their season at the current rate.

Spezia have failed to find the back of the net in nine games in the Serie A this season - only Sampdoria have a worse record in this regard.

Spezia vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been one of the best teams in Europe this season and are on course to storm their way to the Serie A title. Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have come into their own this season and will look to be at their lethal best in this fixture.

Spezia have struggled in the final third this season and will need to put up a robust front to stand a chance in this game. Napoli are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Spezia 0-4 Napoli

Spezia vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes