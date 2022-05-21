Spezia vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend for the final time this season and will see Spezia host Napoli at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Sunday.

Spezia have struggled for form of late but have since secured top-flight safety and will play in Serie A next season. After a torrid couple of weeks, they returned to winning ways last time out, picking up an impressive 3-2 comeback win over Udinese.

The home side sit 16th in the Serie A standings with 36 points from 37 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play at home this weekend.

Napoli have enjoyed a strong campaign and will return to the Champions League next season. They beat relegation-threatened Genoa 3-0 in their last game with Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne and Stanislav Lobotka all getting on the scoresheet.

The Naples outfit have picked up 76 points from 37 games and are guaranteed a third-place finish this season. They will be looking to end their season on a positive note.

Spezia vs Napoli Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between Spezia and Napoli. The home team have won two of those games while the visitors have won the other four.

The two sides last locked horns in a league clash back in December last year, with Spezia running out 1-0 winners.

Spezia Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Napoli Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Spezia vs Napoli Team News

Spezia

Arkadiusz Reca came off injured against Udinese last time out and will miss Sunday's game as a result. Ebrima Colley, Leo Sena and Simone Bastoni are all injured as well, while Emmanuel Gyasi has been suspended. Petko Hristov is a major doubt for the game.

Injured: Ebrima Colley, Leo Sena, Simone Bastoni, Arkadiusz Reca

Doubtful: Petko Hristov

Suspended: Emmanuel Gyasi

Napoli

Hirving Lozano is the only injury concern for manager Luciano Spalleti ahead of the final day of the season.

Injured: Hirving Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Napoli Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel; Kelvin Amian Adou, Martin Erlić, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Nicolo Bertola; Giulio Maggiore, Jakub Kiwior; Daniele Verde, Viktor Kovalenko, Janis Antiste; Rey Manaj

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Andre Zambo Anguissa; Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Spezia vs Napoli Prediction

Spezia's latest result ended a four-game losing streak and marked just their second win in eight games. They have lost their last three home games and will be desperate to end that run this weekend.

Napoli are on a three-game winning streak and are the more confident side ahead of the weekend clash. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Spezia 1-3 Napoli

Edited by Peter P