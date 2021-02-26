Spezia vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia will aim to get back to winning ways in Serie A when they host a relegation threatened Parma at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday.

After winning two games in a row, the promoted side were brought down back to earth with a 3-0 loss against Fiorentina last week.

That allowed La Viola, who were two points adrift of them, and Benevento, level with them, to steal a march, condemning the Eagles to 16th position where they're currently placed.

With just six wins from 23 games, it has certainly not been a memorable debut in the Italian top-flight for the Ligurian outfit, but they've managed to stay clear of relegation.

They're nine points away from the 18th placed team and will hope to steer themselves further clear of the bottom-three against a Parma side desperately fighting for survival this season.

In what's their third consecutive season in Serie A since gaining promotion in 2018, the Crusaders look all set to return to second division after an atrocious campaign.

With just two wins all season - the lowest in the division - they're second from bottom with 14 points, six adrift of safety, and remain winless even under returning manager Roberto D'Aversa, who's overseen five defeats and two draws from seven games in-charge.

Spezia vs Parma Head-To-Head

In three meetings between the sides, Parma have claimed the spoils twice and remain unbeaten against Spezia, who's best result against them was a 2-2 draw in Parma back in October, earlier this season.

Advertisement

Spezia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Parma Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Spezia vs Parma Team News

Spezia

The home side have four players unavailable as M'Bala Nzola, Claudio Terzi, Diego Farias, and Federico Mattiello are out injured. But on the bright side, Simone Bastoni and Martin Erlic return to the fold after serving their suspension last time.

Injured: M'Bala Nzola, Claudio Terzi, Diego Farias, and Federico Mattiello

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

📰 Ismajli al @ilsecoloxix 👇



🗨️ #Spezia è una città fantastica e tranquilla con persone molto accoglienti. Mi sono ambientato subito.



🗨️ Sto imparando molto dal mister, sto cercando di seguire il più possibile la sua impostazione di gioco pic.twitter.com/nuwb0esTsQ — Spezia Calcio (@acspezia) February 25, 2021

Parma

Lautaro Valenti, Roberto Inglese, and Graziano Pelle are injured whereas Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is a long-term absentee with a ligament rupture.

Advertisement

Injured: Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Lautaro Valenti, Roberto Inglese, and Graziano Pelle

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia vs Parma Predicted XI

Spezia (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Ardian Ismajli, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, Kevin Audelo, Riccardo Saponara.

Parma (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Andrea Conti, Mattia Bani, Riccardo Gagliolo, Giuseppe Pezzella; Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Hernani; Yann Karamoah, Andrea Cornelius, Valentin Mihaila.

Spezia vs Parma Prediction

Both sides might be in the bottom five of the standings but Spezia have been good at home, most recently beating AC Milan, and should be able to see off Parma too.

Prediction: Spezia 2-0 Parma