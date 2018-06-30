Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
D'Aversa signs new deal after taking Parma up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    30 Jun 2018, 20:21 IST
robertodaversa-cropped
Parma head coach Roberto D'Aversa

Parma head coach Roberto D'Aversa promised to repay the club's faith in him after being rewarded for winning promotion to Serie A with a new two-year contract.

The 42-year-old arrived at Stadio Ennio Tardini in December 2016 and took control of a Parma side that was newly promoted to Serie C after bankruptcy had previously seen the club relegated to the fourth tier of Italian football.

D'Aversa won promotion to Serie B in his first season and then guided the team to second place in 2017-18 to earn promotion back to Serie A.

After signing his new deal with the Ducali, D'Aversa told the club's official website: "It is an honour to receive the trust of the club.

"The journey we started together has brought us great satisfaction, and now we are facing a new challenge, beautiful, stimulating and difficult.

"I thank Parma: I will repay this club in the best way I know - that is, with work, dedication and all my efforts."

Parma CEO Luca Carra said: "We are delighted to renew the relationship with the technician who contributed to winning two consecutive promotions and returning to Serie A.

"We have always been convinced that with D'Aversa we can build a project that can give us satisfaction, and the agreement signed today is the confirmation of the trust we place in him."

