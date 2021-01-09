Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Spezia welcome 11th-placed Sampdoria to the Stadio Alberto Picco in their round 17 Serie A clash on Monday.

The visitors recorded an impressive 2-1 win over second-placed Inter Milan in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Spezia also recorded a 2-1 away win at Napoli.

Both clubs returned to winning ways against top opposition last time around and will be looking to avoid dropping points in this fixture.

Spezia vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

These two clubs have met only twice in friendly matches that took place in 2018 and 2019. The sides recorded a win apiece in these encounters.

This fixture will be the 91st meeting in Serie A between teams from Liguria. The Blucerchiati will be the eighth different team from the Italian Riviera to face Spezia across Serie A and Serie B.

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-L-D

Sampdoria form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-W-W

Spezia vs Sampdoria Team News

Spezia

The hosts will be without Jeroen Zoet and Daniele Verde, who are struggling with thigh and calf injuries respectively.

Striker Andrey Galabinov has resumed full training and is in contention to start against Sampdoria.

Ardian Ismajli is suspended for the game after he picked up two bookings against Napoli.

Injured: Jeroen Zoet, Daniele Verde

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ardian Ismajli

Sampdoria

Alex Ferrari is the only injured player for the visitors as Manolo Gabbiadini has returned from a spell on the sidelines.

Albin Ekdal will also be back following a one-match suspension.

Injured: Alex Ferrari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Martin Erlic, Juan Manuel Ramos, Salvador Ferrer; Tommaso Pobega, Lucien Agoumé, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Maya Yoshida, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Valerio Verre, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard; Keita Baldé Diao, Fabio Quagliarella

Spezia vs Sampdoria Prediction

Spezia have moved out of the relegation zone with a win last time around and will be looking to build on their momentum. Meanwhile, Sampdoria could move into the top 10 with a win in this match.

The visitors will pack enough of a punch to record a win over the hosts, thanks to their better form and goal-scoring record.

Prediction: Spezia 1-3 Sampdoria.