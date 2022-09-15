Spezia vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Spezia will host Sampdoria at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday afternoon in the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a poor run of form of late after a positive start to their season. They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Napoli in their last game and had looked set to come away with a point before conceding a late goal.

Spezia sit 15th in the league table with five points from six games. They will be looking to add to that tally when they play this weekend.

Sampdoria have not fared much better than their opponents and are one of five teams in Serie A without a league win this season. They were beaten 2-1 by 10-man AC Milan in their last outing and will feel gutted by their failure to capitalize on their numerical advantage.

The visitors sit 19th in the Serie A standings with just two points picked up so far. They will aim to shake off their latest results and kickstart their campaign this weekend.

Spezia vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

In the last six meetings between Spezia and Sampdoria, the home side have won three times while the visitors have won twice. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

The two clubs last faced off in a league clash last season, with the Aquilotti winning 1-0.

Spezia Form Guide: L-D-L-D-L

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Spezia vs Sampdoria Team News

Spezia

The hosts will be unable to call on the services of Salvador Ferrer and Kelvin Amian Adou this weekend as the duo are out with injuries. Daniel Maldini, Albin Ekdal and Daniele Verde are all unfit and could also miss out.

Injured: Salvador Ferrer, Kelvin Amian Adou

Doubtful: Daniel Maldini, Albin Ekdal, Daniele Verde

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Flip Duricic came off injured last time out and is a doubt for Saturday's game. Harry Winks, Manuel De Luca, Omar Colley and Simone Trimboli are all injured and will not play this weekend.

Injured: Harry Winks, Manuel De Luca, Omar Colley, Simone Trimboli

Doubtful: Filip Duricic

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartłomiej Dragowski; Ethan Ampadu, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitrios Nikolaou; Emil Holm, Simone Bastoni, Mehdi Bourabia, Kevin Agudelo, Arkadiusz Reca; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Jeison Murillo, Tommaso Augello; Ronaldo Vieira; Mehdi Leris, Tomas Rincon, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Manolo Gabbiadini; Francesco Caputo

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Spezia vs Sampdoria Prediction

Spezia are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one league game this season. They are, however, unbeaten on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Sampdoria are on a run of consecutive defeats and are winless in their last six games. They have won just one competitive game on the road all year and could lose here.

Prediction: Spezia 2-1 Sampdoria

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P