Spezia vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Spezia will entertain Sassuolo at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A action on Saturday.

Both teams have a win and a loss to their name in their two league games thus far. Spezia got their season off to a winning start with a 1-0 win at home over Empoli but fell to a 3-0 defeat at Inter Milan last time around.

Sassuolo suffered a 3-0 defeat against Juventus in their campaign opener but managed to bounce back with a 1-0 win over Lecce in their previous outing.

The two teams have identical stats at the moment, conceding three goals and finding the back of the net once. As a result, Sassuolo are just one place above the hosts in the standings, with the two sides occupying the 10th and 11th places respectively.

Spezia vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

The two teams have met eight times across all competitions. Sassuolo have dominated the proceedings against the home team with six wins to their name. Spezia's only league win against the Neroverdi came away from home in 2021 and one game has ended in a draw.

Spezia are winless at home against their eastern rivals, picking up just one point in three games at Saturday's venue. Sassuolo emerged as the 4-1 winners when the two sides last met in a league fixture in March earlier this year.

Spezia form guide (all competitions): W-W-L

Sassuolo form guide (all competitions): L-L-W

Spezia vs Sassuolo Team News

Spezia

Salva Ferrer, Janis Antiste, and Kelvin Amian have not been able to shrug off their injuries, while Daniel Maldini's involvement is doubtful as he has not started in a league game this season thus far.

Injured: Salva Ferrer, Janis Antiste, Kelvin Amian

Doubtful: Daniel Maldini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sassuolo

Mert Muldur suffered an injury during the game against Juventus, which eventually required him to undergo surgery. He is sidelined for the game, and so is Hamed Traorè, who is recovering from a surgery of his own and is not expected to start until October.

Injured: Hamed Traore, Mert Muldur

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia vs Sassuolo Predicted XIs

Spezia (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Mattia Caldara, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitrios Nikolaou; Emmanuel Gyasi, Simone Bastoni, Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Mehdi Bourabia, Arkadiusz Reca; Kevin Agudelo, M'Bala Nzola

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Martin Erlic, Gian Marco Ferrari, Jeremy Toljan; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Kristian Thorstvedt; Domenico Berardi, Andrea Pinamonti, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos

Spezia vs Sassuolo Prediction

The two teams have endured similar starts to their league campaigns and, given their goalscoring form, the game might pan out to be a low-scoring affair. The Aquilotti are winless at home against Sassuolo, so the game will likely end in a win for the visitors.

Prediction: Spezia 1-2 Sassuolo

