Spezia vs Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Ninth-placed Verona travel to face 17th-placed Spezia in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The game taking place at the Stadio Alberto Picco will be one of a full round of Serie A matches on Sunday.

The hosts have lost four of their last five games in the league and are just one point above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Verona are winless in their last three outings but have done well to stay in the top 10 this term.

Spezia vs Verona Head-to-Head

The Aquilotti have faced I Gialloblu 41 times across all competitions. Verona have a good record against Spezia, beating them 21 times. Spezia have 11 wins to their name in this fixture.

Nine encounters have been drawn. This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two clubs, with their last two meetings coming in Serie B in the 2018-19 campaign. Verona recorded 2-1 wins in both of those fixtures.

Spezia form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Verona form guide: L-D-L-W-D

Spezia vs Verona Team News

Spezia

The hosts have a substantial injury list ahead of this game. Leo Sena, Federico Mattiello, Jeroen Zoet and Andrej Galabinov are ruled out of this game. Salvador Ferrer, Cristiano Dell’Orco and Daniele Verde are in doubt and face late fitness tests.

Defender Claudio Terzi was suspended for the third time this season and will miss this home game against Verona.

Injured: Leo Sena, Federico Mattiello, Jeroen Zoet, Andrej Galabinov

Doubtful: Salvador Ferrer, Cristiano Dell’Orco, Daniele Verde

Suspended: Claudio Terzi

Verona

The visitors will be without Nikola Kalinic, Samuel Di Carmine, Andrea Favilli, Ronaldo Vieira and Marco Benassi for this trip. The absence of these attacking players poses a problem for manager Ivan Jurić, as Verona have struggled in the final third this term.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Samuel Di Carmine, Andrea Favilli, Ronaldo Vieira, Marco Benassi

Doubtful: Pawel Dawidowicz, Matteo Lovato

Suspended: None

Spezia vs Verona Predicted XI

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel (GK); Luca Vignali, Martin Erlić, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza; Giulio Maggiore, Lucien Agoume, Nahuel Estevez; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri (GK); Davide Faraoni, Kevin Rüegg, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini; Federico Dimarco, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Davide Faraoni, Mattia Zaccagni; Darko Lazović, Ebrima Colley; Eddie Salcedo

Spezia vs Verona Prediction

Spezia have fared decently in their first-ever Serie A campaign

The defence has been the biggest problem for Spezia this season, as they have shipped in 29 goals in 14 games so far. They have scored a respectable 19 goals, but have only two wins to their name.

The visitors are missing some of their top goalscorers and might struggle to make the most of the home side's leaky defence. We expect the game to end in a goalless draw as both sides fail to capitalize up front.

Prediction: Spezia 0-0 Verona

