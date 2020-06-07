'Sport can play a great role in the fight against racism,' says Barcelona midfielder De Jong

Barcelona midfielder De Jong spoke to BBC 5 Radio ahead of Barcelona's return to LaLiga action.

The Dutchman also said Lionel Messi is 'clearly' the best player in the world.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong opened up on the club's return to training ahead of the LaLiga Santander restart. With just a week remaining until their first league fixture, Barcelona have resumed training at the Nou Camp. They returned to the iconic football venue after over a two-month absence.

De Jong reserved some strong words amidst the anti-racism campaigns sparked due to unfortunate events in the United States of America. The death of American citizen George Floyd has been commemorated by several clubs and players all across Europe.

'We are all equal' says Barcelona's De Jong

De Jong makes his stance on racism clear

Speaking on the topic of racism, De Jong confidently told BBC Radio 5 Live,

"We are all equal and it does not matter the color of the skin. Sport can play a great role in the fight against racism."

The Dutch midfielder, who was recruited by Barcelona from Ajax last summer, has had a great start to life in Spain. De Jong has already become an important part of the Barcelona midfield and is set to lead them into the new era after the Andrés Iniesta-Xavi era.

75% - Frenkie de Jong recorded the highest dribbles success rate among all players with 20+ dribbles in the Champions League 2018-19 campaign (75%, joint with Bernardo Silva). Nominee. pic.twitter.com/1WM0BXAZQP — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 31, 2019

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live before the LaLiga restart, De Jong said,

"We all really wanted to see each other with the group and go back to training. The most difficult thing was when we had to train in small groups. The limitations we had were necessary, but it was tough. There is a very good atmosphere. We really want to compete, the sessions are very intense, I think even more than before the stop."

De Jong was full of praise for teammate Lionel Messi

The Dutch midfielder plays in Barcelona under the leadership of six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. De Jong was full of praise for the Argentine and said he is evidently the best player in the world. He said,

"Leo Messi is clearly the best player in the world, when he gives me advice they are always very useful."

De Jong has featured in all but one of Barcelona's 27 LaLiga games in the 2019/20 campaign. The Champions league semi-finalist was one of the most impressive midfielders in Europe last year and was courted by the best clubs in Europe.

93.9% - Against Athletic on his LaLiga debut, Frenkie de Jong completed 93.9% of his passes (62/66), the best passing accuracy of any player in the game. Calm. pic.twitter.com/uTvZFk4Gy3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 20, 2019

Speaking on his personal form and return to full fitness after the lockdown, the Barcelona midfielder told BBC that he could improve further. He also stated that he is comfortable all across the Barcelona midfield. De Jong commented,

"I can improve, but things are going well and I am very happy with the team and everything in general. I can play in various positions, I am very comfortable anywhere in the midfield."

His current club Barcelona and former club Ajax have a long and well-established connection between them. Many legends of the game have traveled through the path between these two illustrious clubs, such as Johan Cruyff, Patrick Kluivert, and many more.

De Jong drew comparisons between Ajax and Barcelona

De Jong followed the path of many such Dutch legends and expressed that it was his dream to play at Barcelona. He said the Catalans had been his favorite club outside his homeland since he was young. Speaking on his dream club, De Jong elucidated,

"I am very happy here, playing at Barça was a dream since I was little because it is my favorite club outside the Netherlands and when they came and were so interested in me they made the transfer decision easier for me."

Barcelona are set to play their first LaLiga game since the restart against Mallorca on the 13th of June, 2020.