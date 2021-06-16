Sport Recife vs Gremio prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Sport Recife will welcome Gremio to the Estadio Ilha de Retiro for a matchday four fixture in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Fortaleza. Wellington Paulista scored the game-winning goal from the penalty spot with 10 minutes to go.

Gremio were also on the wrong end of the same scoreline on home soil against Athletico-PR, who picked up a 1-0 victory with Babi Matheus scoring the winner.

The two sides will be looking to pick up maximum points to avoid having an early relegation fight.

Gremio are yet to register their first points of the season and sit in 19th place. Sport Recife are slightly better off in 16th spot with one point.

Sport Recife vs Gremio Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 21 occasions in the past and Sport Recife have a better record with nine victories.

Gremio were victorious on six occasions, while six previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture last season when goals from Dalberto and Pepe ensured the sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Sport Recife form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Gremio form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Sport Recife vs Gremio Team News

Sport Recife

The hosts have five players sidelined with injury concerns. Thiago Neves (calf), Everaldo (knee), Neilton (sprained ankle), Joao Igor and Leandro Barcia (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, forward Maxwell is suspended following his straight red card against Fortaleza.

Injuries: Thiago Lopes, Thiago Neves, Everaldo, Joao Igor, Leandro Barcia

Suspension: Maxwell

Gremio

The visitors have also been hit with a raft of injuries. Elias Manoel, Alisson and Douglas Costa have all been sidelined by ankle injuries. Meanwhile, Darlan Mendes and Gabriel Chapeco are in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Injuries: Elias Manoel, Alisson, Douglas Costa

COVID-19: Gabriel Chapeco, Darlan Mendes

Suspension: None

Sport Recife vs Gremio Predicted XI

Sport Recife Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mailson (GK); Junior Tavares, Jose Monteiro, Rafael Thyere, Hayner; Marcao, Ricardinho; Marquinhos, Gustavo, Paulinho; Mikael

Gremio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Victor; Vanderson, Pedro Geromel, Walter Kannemann, Bruno Cortez; Lucas Silva, Jean Pyerre; Thiago Santos, Jhonata Robert, Ricardinho; Leo Chu

Sport Recife vs Gremio Prediction

The two sides have struggled to get going this season, especially in attack, and that trend could be set to continue.

We are predicting a share of the spoils, with the sides canceling each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sport Recife 1-1 Gremio

