Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Sporting Braga will host CFR Cluj at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side enjoyed a brilliant start to their domestic league at the weekend as they comfortably beat newly-promoted Tondela 3-0, and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.
CFR Cluj, meanwhile, have struggled for results domestically this season, kicking things off with a 2-1 defeat to FCSB in the Romanian Super Cup. They then went on to win just one of their first four league matches and find themselves 13th in the Superliga table.
The hosts already have a foot in the playoff round after picking up a 2-1 win in their first-leg clash last week. Jean-Baptiste Gorby's early opener for Braga was canceled out by their Romanian counterparts midway through the first-half before the French midfielder netted a second goal early after the restart to secure a narrow advantage for the Archbishops.
While Braga only need to avoid defeat this week to advance, Cluj have to find a way to shake off their latest results and pick up a big win on hostile ground if they are to remain in contention for the main stages of the Europa League.
Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been three meetings between the two teams, with Braga winning one of those games and Cluj winning the other two.
- Braga have had five competitive meetings with Romanian opposition. They have won two of those games and lost the other three.
- Cluj have managed just one clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.
- The visitors' last appearance in the Europa League proper came back in the 2020-21 campaign while the hosts have featured in the continental showpiece in five of the last six seasons.
Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Prediction
The Archbishops will head into the midweek clash on the back of a three-game winning streak. They did what was required of them in their first-leg clash on the road and will be looking to finish the job in front of their home fans on Thursday.
Ceferiștii are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They failed to pick up a result last week and could exit the qualifiers on Thursday.
Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-0 CFR Cluj
Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Braga to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)