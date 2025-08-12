Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Sporting Braga will host CFR Cluj at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side enjoyed a brilliant start to their domestic league at the weekend as they comfortably beat newly-promoted Tondela 3-0, and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

Ad

CFR Cluj, meanwhile, have struggled for results domestically this season, kicking things off with a 2-1 defeat to FCSB in the Romanian Super Cup. They then went on to win just one of their first four league matches and find themselves 13th in the Superliga table.

The hosts already have a foot in the playoff round after picking up a 2-1 win in their first-leg clash last week. Jean-Baptiste Gorby's early opener for Braga was canceled out by their Romanian counterparts midway through the first-half before the French midfielder netted a second goal early after the restart to secure a narrow advantage for the Archbishops.

Ad

Trending

While Braga only need to avoid defeat this week to advance, Cluj have to find a way to shake off their latest results and pick up a big win on hostile ground if they are to remain in contention for the main stages of the Europa League.

Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams, with Braga winning one of those games and Cluj winning the other two.

Braga have had five competitive meetings with Romanian opposition. They have won two of those games and lost the other three.

Cluj have managed just one clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

The visitors' last appearance in the Europa League proper came back in the 2020-21 campaign while the hosts have featured in the continental showpiece in five of the last six seasons.

Ad

Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Prediction

The Archbishops will head into the midweek clash on the back of a three-game winning streak. They did what was required of them in their first-leg clash on the road and will be looking to finish the job in front of their home fans on Thursday.

Ceferiștii are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They failed to pick up a result last week and could exit the qualifiers on Thursday.

Ad

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-0 CFR Cluj

Sporting Braga vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More