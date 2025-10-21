Sporting Braga vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Sporting Braga will host Crvena Zvezda at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday in the third round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League's league phase. The home side have endured a sluggish start to their Primeira Liga campaign but have been bright on the continental stage so far this season and will be looking to continue in the same vein this week.

The Archbishops kicked off their Europa League campaign against Feyenoord, beating the Dutch club 1-0 with Fran Navarro coming off the bench to score the game-winner. They then followed that up with a 2-0 away victory over Celtic in game two, with Ricardo Horta and Gabriel Martinez finding the back of the net in either half.

Crvena Zvezda, meanwhile, have been outstanding in their domestic assignments this season but are yet to come alive on the continental stage. Marko Arnautovic's second-half strike helped secure a point for the Star in their 1-1 draw with Celtic on the opening day, but the Austrian striker was unable to prevent his side's 2-1 defeat to Porto in their second game.

The visitors sit 26th in the league phase table and will be keen to pick up their first Europa League win of the campaign this week.

Sporting Braga vs Crvena Zvezda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the Braga and Red Star Belgrade. Both sides have won a game apiece with their other three contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in the 2021-22 Europa League campaign, with their group-stage clash ending 1-1.

The hosts have had seven meetings against Serbian opponents in competitive action. They have won three of those games, drawn three and lost just once.

The visitors have had nine competitive meetings against Portuguese opposition. They have won two of those games, drawn three and lost the other four.

Sporting Braga vs Crvena Zvezda Prediction

Braga are undefeated in their last three games and have lost just one of their last six. They are slight favorites heading into this one and will hope to capitalize on their home advantage.

Crvena Zvezda are in fine form as well, losing just one of their last nine games across all competitions but could see defeat against a slightly stronger side on Thursday.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-1 Crvena Zvezda

Sporting Braga vs Crvena Zvezda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last nine matches)

