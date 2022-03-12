Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Sporting Braga will welcome Gil Vicente to the Estadio Municipal de Braga for a Primeira Liga matchday 26 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 home victory over AS Monaco in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Abel Ruiz and Vitor Oliveira scored in either half to help their side secure an advantage in the tie.

They will turn their attention to domestic action where they currently sit in fourth spot, having garnered 46 points from 25 matches. Gil Vicente are one spot and four points behind them in the race to finish as the 'best of the rest' behind the big three.

The visitors played out a goalless draw with Estoril on home turf in their last league fixture.

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head

Sporting Braga have 15 wins in their last 34 matches against Gil Vicente. Nine matches ended in draws, while Sunday's visitors were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. An early strike by Vitor Oliveira was enough to help Braga secure a 1-0 victory away from home.

Sporting Braga form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Gil Vicente form guide: D-D-W-W-D

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Team News

Sporting Braga

Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes, Lucas Mineiro and Jean Gorby have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Nuno Sequeira, Roger Fernandes, Lucas Mineiro, Jean Gorby

Suspension: None

SC Braga @SCBragaOficial



Como foi esse despertar hoje?



#FridayFeeling Quando acordas depois de mais uma grande noite europeia e te lembras que é sexta-feiraComo foi esse despertar hoje? Quando acordas depois de mais uma grande noite europeia e te lembras que é sexta-feira 😁Como foi esse despertar hoje?#FridayFeeling https://t.co/BKbEB9mm6I

Gil Vicente

Ziga Frelih and Murilo are unavailable due to injuries, while Vitor Carvalho is suspended.

Injuries: Ziga Frelih, Murilo

Suspension: Vitor Carvalho

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matheus; Bruno Rodrigues, Vitor Tormena, David Carmo; Rodrigo Gomes, Mutassim Al-Musrati, Andre Castro, Fabiano Silva; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Victor Oliveira

Gil Vicente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrew Ventura (GK); Talocha, Ruben Fernandes, Ferrugem, Ze Carlos; Pedrinho, Giorgi Aburjania; Samuel Lino, Kanya Fujimoto, Antoine Leautey; Fran Navarro

Sporting Braga vs Gil Vicente Prediction

The high-stakes nature of the game, coupled with both sides' compact style of play, means that this could be a low-scoring game with few chances created.

Sporting Braga are slight favorites but Gil Vicente's excellent run of form means they will fancy their chances of getting something out of the game. There is little to choose from between the two sides and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 1-1 Gil Vicente

