Sporting Braga vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

Sporting Braga will face Lincoln Red Imps at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and are on the verge of securing yet another appearance in the main stages of the Europa League.
The Archbishops coasted to a 4-0 win in their first-leg clash last week featuring goals from three different players including Rodrigo Zalazar who netted a brace. They will now return to home turf this week with a significant advantage and will be looking to put on a show for their fans once again.
Lincoln Red Imps featured in the Champions League qualifiers earlier in the summer but were knocked out in the second round following a 6-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Crvena Zvezda.
The visitors beat Noah in the previous round of the Europa League qualifiers, winning the two-legged tie on penalties following a 1-1 aggregate draw. They however, failed to secure any sort of advantage in the first-leg last week and will almost certainly have to settle for a spot in the Conference League league phase.
Sporting Braga vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup last week.
- Braga have kept clean sheets in all but one of their last five games across all competitions.
- The Red Imps are set to make their return to the main stages of a European competition for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign, when they featured in the Conference League group stages.
- The Archbishops featured in the Europa League last season, crashing out of the continental showpiece in the league phase after finishing a spot shy of the qualification playoff places.
Sporting Braga vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction
Braga are undefeated in their last seven matches, picking up six wins in that period. They are overwhelming favorites heading into the midweek clash and will be looking to pick up another statement victory.
Lincoln, meanwhile, are all but out of the running for the Europa League and will mostly look to avoid another blowout defeat.
Prediction: Sporting Braga 3-0 Lincoln Red Imps
Sporting Braga vs Lincoln Red Imps Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Braga
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)