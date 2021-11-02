Sporting Braga vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Sporting Braga will welcome Ludogorets to Estadio Municipal de Braga for a Group F fixture in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts won the corresponding matchday three fixture with a narrow 1-0 victory a fortnight ago. Ricardo Horta scored the winning goal in the seventh minute.

The win helped the Portuguese side hold on to second spot in the group with six points garnered from three matches. They are one point behind table-toppers Crvena Zvezda while Ludogorets sit at the bottom of the standings with one point.

The Bulgarian champions come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home victory over Beroe in league action. Mavis Tchibota and Bernhard Tekpetey scored in either half to give their side all three points.

Sporting Braga secured maximum points in the Primeira Liga with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Portimonense on home turf. Galeno's brace inspired the victory for his side.

Sporting Braga vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on three occasions in the past and they are evenly matched with one win apiece while one game has ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came two weeks ago when Braga secured a 1-0 victory away from home.

That was the only defeat suffered by Ludogorets in their last six matches in all competitions, with the other five games ending in victories.

Braga are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Crvena Zvezda on matchday one.

Braga form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Sporting Braga vs Ludogorets Team News

Sporting Braga

David Carmo (ankle), Lucas Piazon and Tormena (muscle) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: David Carmo, Lucas Piazon, Tormena

Suspension: None

Ludogorets

Higinio Marín (ankle), Cauly Oliveira Souza (broken leg) and Wanderson (ligament) are all unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Higinio Marín, Cauly Oliveira Souza, Wanderson

Suspension: None

Sporting Braga vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus (GK); Sequeira, Diogo Leite, Paulo Oliveira, Yan Couto; Al Musrati, Luri Medeiros, Wenderson Galeno; Andre Castro, Mario Gonzalez, Ricardo Horta

Ludogorets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina (GK); Cicinho, Josue Sa, Igor Plastun, Jordan Ikoko; Stephane Badji, Claude Goncalves; Bernard Tekpetey; Dominik Yankov, Kiril Despodov; Pieros Sotiriou

Sporting Braga vs Ludogorets Prediction

Sporting Braga are favorites to secure maximum points on home turf and their recent run of positive results means they will fancy their chances.

The hosts have been defensively resolute in recent weeks and are currently on a run of five consecutive clean sheets. We are backing Carlos Carvalhal's side to secure victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Sporting Braga 2-0 Ludogorets

